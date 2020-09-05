EVELETH/GILBERT — Local winners in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest sponsored by the National VFW Auxiliary were announced earlier by Kim Mattson, member of the auxiliary of Mesaba Range Post 1172 in Eveleth.
Eveleth-Gilbert first-place winner was Ava Thompson, second place was Autumn Hooper and third place was Bryce Schriber.
Deb Custer is art teacher in the Eveleth-Gilbert Schools.
