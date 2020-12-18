Going into the National Extraordinary Miss Pre-Teen pageant, Noelle Merhar was planning to do her best and she was even OK with not winning the event.
But the Eveleth-Gilbert seventh-grader surprised her mom, herself and many others by winning the pageant last month in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
“I was very surprised because this is Noelle’s first pageant,’’ said her mother Monica Merhar. Noelle -- representing Minnesota as Miss Northern Lights Pre-Teen -- was in the running against seasoned pageant girls, she added. “They come out of the womb competing down there’’ in the South.
Noelle said she was expecting the first runner-up to win before the results were announced. “I was really shocked that I won.’’
The multi-faceted pageant “was really nerve-racking at first,’’ she told the Mesabi Tribune, but “really fun after you got to know everyone.’’
Not only did Noelle win her division and a $300 scholarship, she won numerous optionals as well.
The awards she won include: Top model/super model, Best Portfolio, Academic Achievement, Best Evening Gown, Best Runway, Best Stateware (she was a monarch butterfly with humongous wings), Prettiest Hair, Most Eye Catching and Best Interview Attire.
Noelle said the key to her winning so much in so many different categories was practicing a lot.
She had extra time to work on a number of areas when the pageant was postponed from June until November due to coronavirus concerns.
Noelle, who is working on becoming a model too, said the judges look at a lot of different things during the pageant. In the runway category, they look at how confident a person is and “how well you hold yourself up.’’ In other areas, they look at what you’re wearing and how well the girls wears it.
The solo interview in front of three judges was one of the biggest challenges for Noelle.
“It was very intimidating,’’ but the judges did let her take her time when answering their questions.
The strong, all-around showing helped Noelle win the People’s Choice award, also. That meant she won a four-day, three-night trip to Disney in Orlando, Fla., and also had her registration fees for the pageant ($495) paid for.
After just one year competing in pageants, Noelle is definitely liking it more each day.
“I really wasn’t going for it too much in the beginning. I really like it now.’’
Being with the other girls and competing with them has been a big attraction.
“You meet a lot of really great people there.’’
Competing in pageants comes naturally for Noelle.
“I have no idea where I got it from.’’
However, her mom was always taking pictures of her and posting in on social media for the family to see. Noelle was born in Florida, but her parents lived on the Iron Range until 2001 when LTV closed and they decided to move south. Social media made it possible for family members (no matter where they lived) to see Noelle’s pictures.
Noelle is also Miss Virginia, but the Merhars are focusing on her National Extraordinary Miss Pre-Teen reign right now, while also keeping up on the community service work she loves.
She already did a photo shoot with the six winners of the other National Extraordinary Miss age groups in Gatlinburg about two weeks ago. In addition, a swimsuit is being designed for each of the seven girls with a photo shoot in Galveston, Texas, coming up.
Noelle will do another photo shoot for some of sponsors on Feb. 20.
Her final walk when she crowns her successor on Labor Day in Bristol, Tenn.
Taking part in all of the activities during her reign has made her “excited’’ and “really happy about it’’ because it’s “something new.’’
As far as modeling goes, the E-G student has plenty of events coming up and plans to continue down that avenue in the future.
Her modeling opportunities include walking the runway in New York at the Eye Candy show and also for a shoe designer. Through Cosmopolitan Top Model (a booking agent for runway models), Noelle has been in 13 different magazines for fashion editors and photographers. She has also signed up with modeling agency XLNT Worldwide Management Group. XLNT posts jobs and the Merhards apply for them.
In Orlando next December, Noelle will be walking the runway for a couple of designers during Orlando Fashion Week.
Monica Merhar said Noelle might look at competing in another pageant system in the future because her confidence is on the rise.
“Once she won it, that opened up a whole new confidence in her.’’
Noelle is currently looking for sponsorships by individuals and businesses. She is also available for appearances and volunteering opportunities. Noelle can be contacted through her Facebook page @NEMPreteenNorthernLights or through email at NoelleMerharMN@gmail.com.
