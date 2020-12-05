EVELETH-GILBERT — The Rev. Michael Garry, pastor of Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth and St. Joseph's in Gilbert, starts his new assignment in January in Brainerd, a bittersweet change as he prepares to leave his first parishes since he was ordained as a priest.
"All in all I had a wonderful four and a half years here. There are many people whom I’ve gotten to know, many more I wish I would have had the opportunity to get to know better," he told the Mesabi Tribune of being pastor at Eveleth and Gilbert. "I wish every blessing on the community for the future, and ask their prayers for me in my new assignment." The Duluth Diocese has assigned him to lead St. Francis & All Saints parishes in Brainerd, as they were without a pastor. Father Garry, who is 34, will start January 6 in Brainerd, about 15 miles from his hometown of Nisswa.
He told how he became interested in becoming a priest. "Late in high school at Brainerd my interest was piqued in questions of life, meaning, purpose, religion, history, philosophy and theology... because I started asking the questions that everyone inevitably does: What’s the meaning of life, love, suffering and death? Who is God and what is my relation to Him, if any. What is happiness and where is it to be found? Do I have a purpose or destiny, or is this all in fact purposeless and meaningless? What sense can I make of religion? Who’s to say who’s right, and why should I listen to them? I asked all these questions and more," he said.
To his surprise, he found "more than satisfying answers" in the Catholic faith. "It was not what I thought it was — or what people often said it was. When I looked into the official teaching of the Church, I found it to be reasonable, sensible and beautiful. I found it to be authoritative, humane, clear and illuminating." The more he learned about the Church, "the more everything else in the world made sense. I eventually came to the conclusion that I would be willing to give my life to proclaiming the truth of the Catholic faith."
Father Garry said he does not know specific details of the new assignment. "I know St. Francis has a Catholic school, pre-k through 8th grade, with 199 students, two of which are my nephews. I also know that All Saints is in the middle of building a new church."
He is sorry to be leaving Resurrection and St. Joseph's, he said, "especially without a pastor until next summer. Father Dennis Hoffman and Father Charlie Flynn (Flynn retired from Resurrection and St. Joseph's) are to be commended for coming out of retirement to fill in for the interim."
Father Garry said he won't ever forget his first assignment as pastor and said he learned a great deal during his time in Eveleth and Gilbert. "I’m not even sure where to begin! What I’ve learned is the kind of thing that comes from experience, not from books. It’s about living persons, not just policies, principles or programs. Persons are inexhaustible, and so they’re also endlessly fascinating," he said. "To be given an unmerited window into someone’s interior life — their lived experience, their relationship with Jesus, their victory over sin, their wrestling with suffering... This is a profound privilege that I will never take for granted." He said the experience has taught him so much about himself, the human spirit and the "kindness and mercy of God."
Father Garry has especially enjoyed getting to know the parish youth, and the mission trip was a highlight every year. "I very much enjoyed teaching and religious education. I will miss the students very much. I love the youth of our parishes.
"As any reflective person who has the privilege of working with the youth will tell you, I am often inspired by them, surprised by them, humbled by them, refreshed by them." He said he will miss them and is happy to have "played a small part in their growth and spiritual progress."
And Father Garry spoke of the sudden death of Duluth Diocese Bishop Paul Sirba, of cardiac arrest December 1, 2019. He was just 59. "Hopefully by next summer we will have a new bishop for our diocese."
•••
Father Garry's religious education and experience includes St. John Vianney Seminary on the campus of the University of St. Thomas, 2005-2009; North American College in Rome, Italy, 2009-2013; Holy Spirit Church in Virginia, 2013-2014; St. James Church in Duluth, 2014-2016; Eveleth and Gilbert, 2016 to the present.
His parents Bill and Theresa Garry and their family own and operate Agate Lake Resort at Nisswa. He has an older sister Jenny (Kyle) Pederson, a brother Tom (Vianna) Garry and a younger sister Hollie (Alex) Mahler, in addition to six nieces and nephews, with "another one on the way."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.