Eveleth garage destroyed by fire

STAFF REPORT Jan 22, 2022

EVELETH — A garage in Eveleth was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.The blaze was reported around 2:45 in the 700 block of South Court. The garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.There were no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Fire departments dispatched to the fire included: Eveleth, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Virginia, and Mountain Iron. The Eveleth Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the scene.
