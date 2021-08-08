EVELETH — Jamie Falkowski says of Eveleth Floral & Greenhouses, "I graduated from college in 1980 and came back to work full-time in the flower shop. I always knew this would be my forever job, but it's more than a job to me. This is my family. I have never worked anywhere else... We like to be considered a friendly, family-oriented business. Our employees are very special to us, we couldn't run the business without them."
And she loves the Grant Avenue shop that turned 101 in 2021. It has much of the look it had back when it was started in 1920 by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Viola Janisch. Second-generation owners were Falkowski's parents, the late Jim and Virginia Squillace. Now Falkowski and her four sisters, Linda Bergerson, Paula Squillace, Bonnie Bremer and Gina Borgen, own the business. Eveleth Floral turned 101 this year.
Falkowski, who's been at the shop more than 40 years, has no plans to retire, she told the Mesabi Tribune. "But when I do, I hope someone comes along that has the same passion for the business that I do. It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to run this place, but I love it, and the next person needs to continue a very important legacy."
•••
When the Janisches started the business, it was just the flower shop and later on they added the greenhouses, which are still in use today. The Janisch children, Virginia and Robert, both worked in the flower shop growing up. "My mom, Virginia, was engaged to Jim Squillace and he was working as an engineer in California and Duluth. They married in 1948 and Paul Janisch offered my dad a one-third share in the flower shop to stay in Eveleth and run it along with Virginia and Robert, although he had no floral experience. He learned the business alongside the Janisches," Falkowski said. Virginia's brother Robert was deaf and unable to run the shop on his own. He was a floral designer and worked in the greenhouse, but he needed a partner to keep the business going. "So my parents decided to stay in Eveleth and continue the flower shop. Robert married Margaret Krall and she too worked in the flower shop." In 1954 they opened a branch shop in Virginia, Jim's Flower & Gift Shop.
"We all grew up working at the flower shop. Although all but me went on to different jobs, the flower shop always called them back to help out. Paula has assumed my mom's role of taking care of the bookwork...which is still handled most of the same way as it was many years ago."
Among the things that have changed is that "flowers used to arrive by Greyhound bus at 10 p.m. and my dad would take one of us girls to the bus stop in Eveleth with him to pick up the boxes,"Falkowski said. "Together we would come to shop late at night to unpack flowers. Now they come from the wholesalers by truck during the day... no more buses."
She added, "My sister Linda remembers helping Grandma Janisch make lunches for all the employees during the day. The Janisches lived in an apartment above the shop and she would feed the employees every day."
Many relatives have worked at the shop in the past -- "aunts, uncles, cousins, it really has been a family affair. And if you work here and aren't related, people think you are! We've had delivery people that have worked here, grown up, gotten married, then their kids have worked here!"
Falkowski said she was young when her grandparents died so she likes when people of the older generation tell her stories about them. "One memory that customers have shared with me is of my Grandpa sitting in the front of the store with his cane, giving orders from his chair."
As far as equipment that dates back many years Falkowski said, "Our front display cooler is pretty much original... it's built right into the wall, many areas have stayed the same (hate to say that), but they have been here my whole life. Our work table is the same, but it has gotten an upgraded top a few times...we've worn it out! The greenhouse was added on, but what was built is pretty much the same as it started, with improvements made along the way."
When Falkowski's uncle Robert "Bobby" Janisch died, she purchased his shares in the business from his wife. "My dad slowly started handing the reins over to me, but he was always there to answer questions and help out," she said. Jim Squillace died in 1999 and his wife Virginia in 2001, then the shares were distributed to the five daughters. "It was not easy with them both going so close, no one to answer those questions you didn't know you had until later."
For Falkowski, doing wedding flowers is a favorite. "I love to see it all come together as you help the brides along the way and then see their expression as you deliver their bouquet to them. One bride recently told me, 'I knew it would be beautiful but this is exquisite..I couldn't be happier.'"
She talked of other satisfying aspects of the business: "To see young girls that you do prom flowers for, and then they come back later on in life for wedding flowers! It's rewarding when you get a note from someone out-of-town that thanks you for helping them show their love to family members far away. Many people appreciate so much the cemetery service we provide, placing plants on loved ones' gravesites for Memorial Day... Customers will come in and say how wonderful it smells when the shop is filled with a new shipment of flowers. I think we take this smell for granted as we don't smell it anymore."
And Falkowski said, "It's always an honor to be asked to provide flowers for a final send-off for a loved one. We often cry along with them, as many have been customers for a very long time and you get to know them personally... We have made many long-lasting friendships just by selling them flowers once."
The floral business "can be a very trying hectic job...we spend many late night hours here getting the job done for the next day...but it's what we do. Mother's Day, Valentine's Day and all the holidays..we dread them coming... work like crazy to get it done... but still come back for more as the next holiday comes around," she said.
Then Falkowski talked about what lies ahead. "I wish I knew what the future holds for Eveleth Floral. My husband Mark and I have three boys that have all grown up helping in the flower shop. They are always there for me if I put out an SOS and ask for help. But they all have their own careers that don't include the flower shop." For now, Jamie Falkowski is still in charge of the 100-plus-year-old business and still loving it.
