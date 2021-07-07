Eveleth fireworks show causes wildfire

A wildfire outside Eveleth's main street burns Saturday as a result of the city's annual fireworks display. (Friends of the Northland FireWire)

EVELETH — Fourth of July fireworks in Eveleth sparked a wildfire near the city’s celebration Saturday, ending the annual display early, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.

Recent dry weather across the region contributed to conditions that sparked the fire and Tower canceled its fireworks display.

Firefighters from Eveleth, Gilbert and Fayal Township responded Saturday night to the hilly area near Eveleth’s main street. No injuries were reported and structures were safe from the fire, reported Friends of the Northland FireWire.

"Eveleth firefighters, who were monitoring the fireworks, were able to quickly respond to the fire,” they wrote in a social media post.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last week cautioned people about fireworks last week citing "abnormally dry" conditions throughout the state. Burning and fireworks limitations were in effect for several counties over the weekend, including Itasca County. St. Louis County was not under restrictions issued by the state.

