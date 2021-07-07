Eveleth fireworks show causes wildfire

EVELETH — Fourth of July fireworks in Eveleth sparked a wildfire near the city’s celebration Saturday, ending the annual display early, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.
Recent dry weather across the region contributed to conditions that sparked the fire and Tower canceled its fireworks display.
Firefighters from Eveleth, Gilbert and Fayal Township responded Saturday night to the hilly area near Eveleth’s main street. No injuries were reported and structures were safe from the fire, reported Friends of the Northland FireWire.
"Eveleth firefighters, who were monitoring the fireworks, were able to quickly respond to the fire,” they wrote in a social media post.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last week cautioned people about fireworks last week citing "abnormally dry" conditions throughout the state. Burning and fireworks limitations were in effect for several counties over the weekend, including Itasca County. St. Louis County was not under restrictions issued by the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.