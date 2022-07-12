EVELETH — The Eveleth City Council Wednesday ordered a property at 1104 McKinley Ave. demolished after a long-term problem at the address, said Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich.
There were lots of complaints there, he said, and the council has been dealing with them for more than a year.
“Finally, we declared it a public health and safety hazard’’ last year and boarded it up, the mayor said. “It was kind of scary for the neighbors there.’’
The city is trying to get a hold of the owner, but “we’re not going to wait any longer. We’re just going to knock it down and we’ll deal with the titling later. It is bad,’’ Vlaisavljevich said.
Demolition quotes for the property will now be sought.
The council followed that up by approving the first reading of a city ordinance dealing with blighted properties.
Vlaisavljevich said the ordinance is designed for inspecting rental properties when the need arises, especially if there are families. “We’re going to have safety standards,’’ he said. “We’re not going to approve them if they don’t meet the cut.’’
The inspections will include wiring, plumbing and possible junk in the yard, he added, especially if there are children living there. “You just want it safe for them,’’ the mayor stated.
—
In other business, the council:
• Approved a general obligation water revenue note for $364,924 and a general obligation sewer revenue note for $436,281 for the Roosevelt Avenue and Douglas Avenue sanitary sewer replacement project, which is ongoing. Vlaisavljevich said Roosevelt was done first and the work on Douglas will be done next. Since the roads are County State Aid Highways, the county will take care of the curbing and the road surfacing.
• Approved the acquisition of five lots in West Eveleth by Habitat for Humanity. Habitat is planning to build homes for three families in the 2023 building season.
• Approved a resolution dissolving the Joint Recreation Board.
• Authorized applying for Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funds for the Eveleth Market. Vlaisavljevich said remodeling work will be done inside and outside at the former IGA. Some development money wasn’t used by the previous owner, he said, and it is being reallocated for the Eveleth Market.
• Authorized applying for IRRR funds for the 2023 West Eveleth sanitary sewer improvements project.
