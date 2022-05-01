EVELETH – On January 26, 1921, Nando Angelo Cavalieri was born in Eveleth to Italian immigrants Frank and Josephine (Mariani) Cavalieri. Now more than a century later, Nando Cavalieri, declared missing in action February 3, 1945, when his plane was shot down over Germany in World War II, is coming to the United States for burial. Cavalieri, a U.S. Army Air Corps bombardier responsible for sighting and releasing bombs, was 24 years old at the time of his death.
The headline of a recent news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reads: "Remains of World War II Soldier, Eveleth, Minnesota, native to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery." The DPAA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense whose mission is to recover American military personnel listed as prisoners of war (POW) or missing in action (MIA).
The interment at Arlington, across the Potomac River from Washington D.C. in Virginia, will take place May 5, preceded by a graveside service performed by an Alexandria, Virginia, funeral home.
The news release states: "Cavalieri was assigned to 324th Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the European Theater, when the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber, on which he was serving as bombardier Feb. 3, 1945, was flying a mission over Berlin and it was struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire. The plane broke into two pieces in air and crashed. Cavalieri’s bomber was one of 21 bombers lost during that mission. German forces reportedly recovered his body and ID tags after the crash and buried him in Döberitz, Germany, Feb. 7.
"Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command recovered all of the American remains buried in Döberitz, but were unable to identify Cavalieri. He was declared non-recoverable Oct. 23, 1951.
"Decades later, between 2016 to 2018, historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency completed a comprehensive research project focused on the eight sets of unknown remains recovered from Döberitz. One set, designated X-4983 Neuville, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission cemetery in Belgium, was determined to be a strong candidate for association with Cavalieri. The remains were disinterred in June 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.
"Cavalieri was accounted for by the DPAA July 27, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, as well as, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.
"Cavalieri's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for."
Another source carried similar information: "B-17G Flying Fortress (serial number 42-97632) carrying ten crew members departed Army Air Forces Station 121 in Bassingbourne, England, on a bombing mission over Berlin, Germany. While over the target, the aircraft was hit by flak, causing it to explode and break apart midair. Historical evidence linked one set of unidentified remains recovered from Germany to CPT Cavalieri. The Department of Defense and American Battle Monuments Commission exhumed this set of remains from the Ardennes American Cemetery in June 2018 and transferred custody to the DPAA laboratory. Laboratory analysis and the totality of the circumstantial evidence available confirmed that the remains were those of CPT Cavalieri."
—
Details about the Cavalieri family's time in Eveleth are limited, as apparently they did not stay in Eveleth for very long. Roger Kochevar, director of the Eveleth Heritage Society, had planned to look at the Society's collection of Eveleth High School yearbooks, then learned that Cavalieri had graduated from Lane Technical High School in Chicago. But Kochevar learned that Frank and Josephine Cavalieri had four sons Nando, Arthur, Walter and Victor. Both Cavalieri parents – Frank Cavalieri, 1884-1968, and Josephine Mariani Cavalieri, 1894–1969 – were living in Chicago at the time of their deaths.
The Cavalieri family is connected to the Paciotti family from Eveleth, Kochevar found in his research. He said Pat Brascugli’s (of Fayal Township, rural Eveleth) mother-in-law, Amadea Paciotti Brascugli, hosted a get-together with one of the Cavalieri sons from Chicago in the 1970s. He had been researching his roots and was motivated to visit Amadea, Kochevar said. According to Brascugli, "Amadea was a prolific letter writer with beautiful penmanship—she took a class from Palmer himself of the Palmer method of writing."
Also in connection with Chicago, Cavalieri had entered the U.S. Army Air Force from Illinois. Posthumously he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Purple Heart, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal and European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.
Cavalieri's remains initially had been buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery in Eijsden-Margraten Municipality, Limburg, Netherlands.
And on a World War II memorial website someone had recently written about Cavalieri being buried at Arlington, "You are a true hero. May you now Rest In Peace."
—
For additional information about Capt. Cavalieri, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2716072/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-cavalieri-n/
