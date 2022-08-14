Eveleth author publishes second novel

EVELETH — At age 7 Megan Pulley began dreaming of being a storyteller and writer. In 2021 her dream came true with the publication of her first novel “Unusual.” Now Pulley — whose pen name is Meg Michelle — has published a second novel called "Strange Kinship."
It is currently available on Amazon in eBook, paperback and hardcover format and at Jon's Drug in Eveleth in paperback format and hardcover.
The budding author, daughter of Craig and Debra Pulley of Eveleth, said she has hundreds of ideas stored in the notes app on her phone. Meg Michelle is a graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School and Mesabi Community College and is employed at Jon's Drug in Eveleth. "Writing's definitely my thing,” she said.
Michelle describes “Strange Kinship” as a “contemporary fantasy slice-of-life with a found family (a family made of people not related by blood), a slight romance subplot (but not a focus), and some suspense (it also features vampires again).
“It is a standalone novel with all new characters yet has the same vampire ‘rules’ as ‘Unusual’ (and both books do have some aspects that add to one another regarding that). But you can absolutely read one without having read the other. There are a couple of Easter-eggs for eagle-eyed readers to find if they read both, however.”
Michelle said she had the basic idea for the second book while writing the first, “as I found my take on the vampire mythos warranted another story.” But she “only really began working on the outline for it back in October 2020, and really began work in earnest in August 2021. “This book is another story close to my heart, and I think I love these characters and the banter-y way they interact with each other even more so than the first book.”
She said her mother was again the first reader of the new book and “loves it even more,” Michelle said. “She was right away hooked on the story from the prologue (set in 1510 England) as it made her cry. And the rest of the story (set in modern-day Maine) brought both laughter and more strong emotion.”
Michelle said, “I'm not sure what's next for me writing-wise, though I do have a few book ideas in mind! One thing I do know is, whatever genre the next one ends up being, I will be moving away from the vampire genre after this one, as I'm looking to try my hand at something new.”
The back of the book tells a bit about “Strange Kinship”:
“Samantha Cairns is a young woman happy in life, working as an archivist for a secretive group of vampire hunters while dating Gabe, a rising-star captain in the field.
“And then she's reassigned. Forced to take on a more active role.
“A role that's to see her partnered with Kieran -- the only vampire bold enough to have worked with their group for centuries, despite the overwhelming disdain most hold for his kind.
“A disdain Samantha shares.
“Yet standing in challenge to this view is Mark -- Kieran's roommate and one-time ward. A man made outcast by association, with plenty of his own stories to tell.
“And as Sam's life increasingly ties together with theirs, she soon finds herself questioning the opinions she held.
“Even as it causes the cracks in her life to show.”
