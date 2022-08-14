Eveleth author publishes second novel

Eveleth author Meg Michelle has just released her second novel "Strange Kinship."

 Mark Sauer

EVELETH — At age 7 Megan Pulley began dreaming of being a storyteller and writer. In 2021 her dream came true with the publication of her first novel “Unusual.” Now Pulley — whose pen name is Meg Michelle — has published a second novel called "Strange Kinship."

It is currently available on Amazon in eBook, paperback and hardcover format and at Jon's Drug in Eveleth in paperback format and hardcover.

