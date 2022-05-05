Eveleth Auditorium comes alive with Lyric's ‘Schoolhouse Rocks’

EVELETH — The Eveleth Auditorium will be rocking this weekend with performances of "Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR" at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, presented by the Lyric Center for the Arts Youth Arts Theatre Education program.
The performers will address such grammatical questions as "Conjunction Junction... What's Your Function?"
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students in grades K-college and free for pre-kindergarten and younger. Tickets are available at lyriccenteronline.org or by calling the Lyric Center 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There is a limited number of tickets. The Eveleth Auditorium is at 421 Jackson Street, next to the fire hall.
In a Lyric Center press release Lindsey Bergan, Lyric Center youth arts program coordinator, said, "Head to Eveleth Auditorium and hit the books again when students teach history, grammar and math through clever and tuneful songs in the production of ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR,' directed by Susan Nelson with musical direction by Dorothy Sandness and choreographer Kasie Saumer of Legacy Studio of Dance. Performances feature participants in grades 3-8 from communities across the Iron Range.
"We all remember tuning in on Saturday morning for our cartoons and singing along with the Schoolhouse Rock segments. It’s an Emmy-winning program that teaches children how to unpack their adjectives, count by 5’s, create a 'Bill' and discover that ‘Three is a Magic Number.’ These episodes covered grammar, history, science, social studies and math in such a fun manner that the series became a pop culture phenomenon. Some even had the soundtrack when a bunch of 90’s rock artists re-made the songs! Our students are bringing that same bright energy and curiosity to this stage production and are exploring school subjects in a super fun way
"We hope the community will come out and support their efforts after having such a long period of time without the opportunity. Theatre is an amazing activity that helps build confidence and social skills. As a shy kid who found theatre around their ages, being able to offer this opportunity to the community is a great honor. My life was completely changed by being involved in youth theatre programs," Bergan said in the press release.
The show features music and lyrics by Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, George Newall, Kathy Mandry, Lynn Ahrens and Tom Yohe and a book by George Keating, Kyle Hall and Scott Ferguson.
"‘Schoolhouse Rocks Live! JR’ brings you Tom, a school teacher, nervous about his first day of teaching, tries to relax by watching TV. Suddenly, the Schoolhouse Rock kids appear in his building’s rec room and proceed to show him how to win his students over with imagination and music," Bergan added.
Lyric Center Executive Director Paul M. Gregersen said, “These kids are working hard to rock our socks off! Seeing them during the rehearsals and the bond they are forming when not practicing is why we all do what we do. The new friendships they are forming and the growth in their personal presence is incredible to watch day after day. We want the community to head on over to the Eveleth Auditorium on May 6 or 7 to support their achievements and encourage them to continue participating in theater programming for the rest of their lives.”
