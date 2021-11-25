Eveleth artist makes ‘the most of each day’

EVELETH — Lynn Jones is "mindful of not wasting time," a life lesson she's learned from the multiple health issues she has experienced over the last several years.
And she has learned "to make the most of each day" doing what she loves — art.
"Mostly, I spend my time with my loving and supportive husband, Mark, and pursuing, expanding and enjoying the gift of art that God has given me," she said.
Jones, of Eveleth, had a 25-year career as occupational activities instructor and work activity coordinator at the East Range DAC in Eveleth 1978-2003 before returning to her native LeMars, Iowa, to take care of her mother.
Jones came back to Eveleth in 2014, hoping to find work in the field she had known for more than three decades.
That’s when the health problems began.
"One month after my return, I embarked on a full-time medical management position of my health," Jones said. "Twenty-two surgical procedures later, impaired vision issues and almost no sensation in my fingers, and membership soon in the five-year cancer-free club, I am mindful of not wasting time, and strive to make the most of each day."
Asked in what media she does her art, Jones gave an extensive list: Silkscreening, drawing (graphite, colored pencil, ink, pastels, charcoal), watercolor, acrylic painting, oil painting, glass etching, antler carving, watercoloring blown-out eggshells, wheel-thrown and handbuilt pottery, off-loom beaded jewelry, wood carving (relief and 3-dimensional), woodturning, wire sculpting. And she is "preparing to teach myself stained glass."
She also mentioned paper quilling and Scherenschnitte (the art of decorative paper cutting).
Jones graduated with honors from the LeMars schools in 1972 and from Westmar College in LeMars in 1976 with a BA degree in art, teaching certification in art K -12.
"I started my own art business in 1975, freelancing in commercial types of art — sign painting, logo design, screen printing and individual art lessons. Later started another art studio, this time with more of a focus on fine art rather than commercial," Jones said. "I was recruited as a freelance designer for 'Better Homes and Gardens' annual hardcover Christmas do-it-yourself book 'Christmas from the Heart,' creating projects and writing step-by-step instructions."
During this time, she also was a mentor in LeMars Community Schools with students with cognitive, physical, medical and behavioral challenges, and she provided respite service via local agency to students from the school.
"The local museum enlisted me to design and construct a museum exhibit of indigenous animals and wildlife and could not figure out how to incorporate the six to seven-foot taxidermied alligator into it, in the heart of the Midwest," she said via email.
She also taught a fitness center employee how to display the company’s clothing line and worked as a PCA (personal care assistant) for several months.
As for hobbies, she offered this list: Crochet, sewing, fishing, hunting, cooking, canning, tatting (technique for crafting durable lace from a series of knots and loops), counted cross stitch and taking photos for painting references.
"The more things I try, the more ideas I get," she said, adding that she finds inspiration "when I have been instrumental in someone else finding success in their own endeavor in art. Mostly just utilizing the abilities God gave me."
Jones said of selling her art, she has tried on-line venues and word-of-mouth (since she is not able to work, word-of-mouth exposure is limited). "Years ago, with fewer medical issues, I did art fairs. God gave me abilities in art not marketing and salesmanship, so I celebrate each day with what He gave me to bring me joy and to share with others."
