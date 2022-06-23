EVELETH – Stancy Walters said in an email, “Elks members are looking forward to enjoying our Iron Range hospitality.” And Elks members from around the state will have a chance to do that this weekend in Eveleth.
As the exalted ruler of Eveleth Elks Lodge 1161, Walters and Cheryl Olivanti, exalted ruler of Virginia Elks 1003, have been working together preparing for the Minnesota State Elks Association Convention to be held Friday and Saturday.
“These two lodges have a history of working together, we share ceremonies for Flag Day and for our Elks memorial service,” said Walters.
The events rotate between the lodges.
“This state convention will have 24 Minnesota Elk Lodges in attendance. The National President of the Elks will also be in attendance. Meetings will be held at the historic Eveleth City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday,” Walters said.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), often known as the Elks Lodge or simply The Elks) is an American fraternal order founded in 1868, originally as a New York City social club. Belief in a supreme being became a prerequisite for membership in 1892. The word “God” was substituted for Supreme Being in 1946.
In 1919, a "Flag Day resolution" was passed, barring membership to even passive sympathizers "of the Bolsheviks, anarchists or the IWW, Industrial Workers of the World, or “kindred organizations, or who does not give undivided allegiance to the flag and constitution of the United States.”
Walters said, “Women have been excited to join this fraternal order whose main focuses are on community, youth and veterans. Each lodge offers scholarships to local students, sponsors local youth athletic activities, provides support to our regional Veterans Home, and Eveleth has worked with the County Foster Parent program,” Walters said.
Women were accepted into the Order of Elks in 1997.
The Eveleth lodge has had four women serve as exalted rulers including Walters, and the Virginia lodge has had three including Olivanti.
