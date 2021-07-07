VIRGINIA — Essentia Health is lifting most of its coronavirus pandemic visitor restrictions, the health care system announced Tuesday, citing a decline in COVID-19 cases across the region.
Some restrictions will remain in place, including for COVID-positive patients or those suspected to have COVID-19, long-term care facilities and visitors could be limited in certain units depending on space.
Essentia and health care systems started limiting visitors last spring as the pandemic took hold in communities across the U.S. and Minnesota as a means to protect patients and staff from spreading the virus. Those policies were adjusted as coronavirus cases tapered off.
In May, Essentia started allowing two adult visitors per patient at its clinics and hospitals, and Tuesday’s announcement brings the system back to pre-pandemic visitation policies almost across the board.
“This decision was made carefully after evaluating several criteria, including the number of new COVID cases locally and the percent of hospitalized patients,” Essentia said through a press release.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced 150 new cases and five deaths from the virus Tuesday, according to data as of 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. Case numbers were not updated on Sunday, July 4 or Monday, July 5, due to the holiday.
St. Louis County, in its latest update Tuesday, announced four new COVID-19 cases, where 55.2% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, as of data reported July 2. MDH said 112,667 have had at least one dose in the county and 107,271 have completed their vaccines.
Vaccination rates in the county have been cut in half the last two months after reaching peak levels in March and April with more than 50,000 residents vaccinated each month. In May, 20,471 residents were vaccinated and 9,454 in June.
The county and state have lifted all pandemic-related restrictions, though private entities can still require masking and other measures, returning most of the state to the pre-pandemic normalcy of everyday activities. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers ended July 1, and the governor announced the state reached its goal of 70% of the eligible population being vaccinated by President Joe Biden’s goal of July 4.
