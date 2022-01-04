Essentia Health-Virginia welcomes first baby of 2022

Just 16 minutes into the new year, Essentia Health-Virginia welcomed its first baby of 2022. Brooklyn Suzette Crandall entered the world at 12:16 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. Brooklyn weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Her mom is Linze Crandall of Virginia. More than 200 births occurred at Essentia Health-Virginia in 2021.
