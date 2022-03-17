EVELETH — Rock Ridge students will have even more access to jobs in the healthcare field after the School Board approved an Essentia Health sponsorship proposal Monday.
Essentia Health will contribute $100,000 to Rock Ridge Public Schools in exchange for exclusive naming rights for the new high school’s third floor wing, which will be known as the Essentia Health Sciences Center.
The proposal also includes Essentia providing Education to Employment tuition awards of up to $30,000 annually for 10 years ($300,000) to students who wish to complete post-secondary education in an area of high need for Essentia Health.
All sides benefit in the partnership, according to Sam Stone, an Essentia vice president. That includes the health care provider, the school, the students and the community.
The mutual benefits include keeping talent local, increasing awareness of local career opportunities, supporting the Rock Ridge career academy’s development and strengthening community relationships.
“The more I learn about it, the more excited I get,’’ Stone said about the academy.
Construction on the academy is expected to be completed in 2023.
The new partnership gives kids hope there are fabulous career opportunities right here, Stone said. Essentia is experiencing a critical shortage of talent right now, he added.
In the Curriculum and Career Readiness Involvement area, Essentia will collaborate with Rock Ridge on curriculum related to health sciences, including mentoring, expert healthcare speakers in and out of classrooms, career guidance, advice on post-secondary health care programs, teacher externships, developing applied curriculum for the Health Science and Human Services academy.
Regarding the scholarships, the awards support most or all of the tuition for students who agree to commit to working for Essentia Health for 1-3 years following completion of the accredited academic program
Supported programs include, but are not limited to: Radiology technician, ultrasound technician, medical lab technician, respiratory therapist, echo technician, surgical technician, CMA/CA/pharmacy technician programs, and other needed roles as identified by Essentia.
The number of scholarships will depend on what the high need areas are and what the open positions are. Areas of study have different price tags attached to them so the number of scholarships provided could vary, an Essentia spokesperson said.
The scholarship program benefits both the students and Essentia.
“We want to engage and create a pipeline for our workforce in the future,’’ which is why the commitment is sought, said Tammy Kritzer, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations and Primary Care-East Market.
Board members were unanimously behind the project.
“It’s a win-win for both sides,’’ board member Polly Sorcan said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity. … I think it’s a benefit for our students,’’ said board member John Uhan.
