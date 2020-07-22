Essentia Health is now offering 24/7 on-demand video visits. This new feature allows Essentia patients to start a video visit on-demand for issues they normally would see a provider at a walk-in clinic about, even outside of normal walk-in clinic hours.

Patients can access these visits via their MyHealth/MyChart account by selecting the “24/7 Visit On Demand” option. This service is available only to existing patients who have a MyHealth/MyChart account.

It is important to note that these visits should not be used for emergencies or life-threatening medical situations. However, some things, such as diagnosing strep throat, can be started via this on-demand video visit to shorten the time the patient spends at the walk-in clinic. Of course, there are instances where in-person care is necessary, such as lacerations or a bead stuck in a child’s nose. These on-demand visits will allow patients to gain access to primary care around the clock, with the opportunity for more discussion than is generally available with an E-Visit.

Amy Ratajczak, PA, a walk-in provider offering these visits, says, “COVID-19 has really changed the landscape of health care and we are continually adjusting to ensure we are providing the highest level of care for our patients, when and how they need it.” On-demand video visits allow Essentia Health to offer same-day care without having to leave the comfort of your home.

