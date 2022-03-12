BABBITT — There were a lot of happy voices at the Essentia Health-Babbitt Clinic when it reopened March 3, after almost two years of being closed due to the pandemic.
Many patients were shouting “thank you” down the hallway last Thursday, said Greg Jonas, clinic operations manager.
After all, for patients needing simple injections or quick lab draws, it’s much more convenient to receive medical care right in town, as opposed to driving nearly 20-miles one way to get to the next closest clinic.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started in Minnesota in March 2020, it “took a toll” on health care, especially the small Babbitt clinic, located at the Babbitt Municipal Center, which also houses the town’s city hall. “Our organization decided to close (the Essentia Health-Babbitt Clinic)” in April 2020, Jonas said.
The clinic, staffed by employees from the Essentia Health-Ely Clinic 17 miles away, is the only Iron Range-area Essentia clinic Jonas knows of that closed due to the pandemic.
It had been open only one day a week prior to the closure, and it has re-opened one day a week — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
“We have the same providers and same format,” Jonas said.
The Babbitt clinic’s family medicine team provides primary care services “for all ages” — babies, children, adults, and older adults. Care offered includes family medicine, lab work, and diagnostic and supportive services.
The clinic typically sees about 20 patients on days it is open, Jonas said. “We have such a great following” of people in town.
The majority of patients sought care in Ely during the clinic’s closure; others traveled to Essentia Health clinics in Virginia or Aurora, he said. While Essentia’s Ely clinic is not that far away, “it is far enough,” especially for older people to travel, Jonas noted.
With the pandemic “lightening back up,” Essentia decided to re-open the Babbitt clinic, Jonas said. “It made good sense.”
The clinic’s two main providers are Dr. Joseph Schwinghamer, a family medicine physician, certified with the American Board of Family Medicine; and Margaret York-Jesme, a family medicine advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) and certified nurse practitioner (CNP).
“Essentia is excited to once again offer medical services to the Babbitt community to make patients’ health care experience more convenient by bringing care closer to home,” Jonas said. “It’s a great feeling to be doing that again.”
The clinic’s small-town setting truly provides the ability to get to know patients by name and to make them feel at home — like family, really. And now, Jonas added, “patients who need a simple injection can leave their front door and go right back home again.”
