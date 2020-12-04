HOYT LAKES — Publishing the book "Taconite: New Life for Minnesota’s Iron Range - The History of Erie Mining Company" was just the start of preserving the legacy of the company that employed thousands for nearly half a century.
The former Erie employees who came up with the book idea have more plans to promote the mining industry. "Progress continues on the multi-phase Erie Mining Company history project," Mike Sterk of Hoyt Lakes told the Mesabi Tribune.
That progress includes recorded interviews with former Erie employees now available to the public, books given free of charge to libraries, and student scholarships. "The goal is to encourage students to choose a mineral industry career by learning about Minnesota’s mining industry - past, present and future."
Sterk, who has a degree in mining engineering from Michigan Technological University and worked at Jones & Laughlin Steel in Minnesota and Pennsylvania, Erie and U.S. Steel's Minntac as area manager of mine production, said the interviews have been transcribed and will soon be available as text and audio to the public at several area libraries and the Minnesota Discovery Center.
"The project team felt it was important to share the significant contribution that Minnesota’s mineral development has made to national security and improving America’s standard of living," Sterk said. More than 1,200 copies of the book were mailed free of charge to public schools and colleges throughout Minnesota. An educational package based on an e-book version of the Erie book, along with chapter study guides, will be available to teachers.
A milestone was reached when the project team established a yearly-endowed scholarship in the name of Erie Mining Company that will be administered by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. This scholarship commemorates the history of Erie and its employees, and promotes Erie’s vision of developing Minnesota’s mineral resources by awarding one $1,500 scholarship to a deserving student from the Mesabi East or the Cook County high school — which serve the areas where Erie was located. Proceeds from the future book sales will be used to fund additional scholarships.
During the research for the book, the group conducted more than 150 oral history interviews with former employees, industry and business leaders and local people who had an association with Erie.
"The nonprofit project commemorates early taconite mining history and shares the importance of developing Minnesota's mineral resources with future generations," Sterk said.
The group is proud of the book that "tells the story of one of Minnesota’s great mining companies from its formation to closure. This is done with vivid words, photographs and graphics told as only those who were directly involved with Erie could." The 352-page, high-quality book with more than 400 photographs, maps and drawings is available for $45, including tax and shipping, from the St. Louis County Historical Society, www.thehistorypeople.org.
