Pictured are members of the Erie Mining Company history project team. Front row, from left, Jim Westbrook, Elroy Rafferty, Dan Devaney, Doug Buell, Lynn Niemi; back row, Tom Michels, Jim Scott, Ron Hein, Mike Sterk, Tom Niemi.
TACONITE: THE HISTORY OF ERIE MINING COMPANY
The individual photo is of the late Ted Williams, who also was on the project team.
HOYT LAKES — After Erie Mining Company had closed in 2000, the Erie salaried employees got to talking at a Christmas party, and Ron Hein had an idea – to record the history of the company that had employed thousands in its nearly 50 years. Others including Mike Sterk and the late Ted Williams said, “If we don’t do it, who will?”
Seven years and countless hours of work later, the book came to be: “Taconite: New Life for Minnesota’s Range – The History of Erie Mining Company.” And today, July 23, 2022, members of the history project team are being honored as grand marshals of the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival parade. The parade begins at noon.
“It was really a surprise,” Jim Westbrook, an hourly employee who was a welder at Erie/LTV, said of the group being named grand marshals. “We feel very proud. Ten of us will be riding on a pontoon float. We’ve got 150 pounds of Tootsie rolls” to hand out.
Westbrook said working on the book was “well worth it when completed.” The group included Ron Hein, Mike Sterk, Dan DeVaney, Lynn Niemi, Tom Niemi, Jim Scott, Jim Westbrook, Doug Buell, Tim Michels, Elroy Rafferty and the late Ted Williams. “We met with the publisher, he gave us a timeline,” Westbrook said. He added that the construction of Erie Mining Company “was the largest private enterprise to take place in the country” in its time.
People brought in pictures to use in the book, and they told stories of “how the railroad was built, the Evergreen trailer park, how the Erie site was chosen, the granite hill that the mine sits on,” Westbrook said.
Westbrook told the story of his late father’s connection with Erie. “My father answered an ad in the Des Moines (Iowa) Register – we came up north Thanksgiving 1958. I was still in school,” he said. “We got to Aurora, we went by the trailer park, spent the night at Turk’s Motel in Aurora, went to Robinson’s Cafe for breakfast. Three days later Erie called my dad to come up,” and his father soon had a job at the mine, Westbrook said.
He remembered how on payday, “the men were lined up for three blocks to cash their checks at Rudy’s Bar” as the local bank would be closed for the day when miners finished their shifts. Bar owner Rudy Smolich stood in the teller cage and gave the
miners their wages. The only service fee Smolich charged – he kept the change, Westbrook said.
The book has been given to libraries and historical societies all over the state, and it has received awards. The team gives two $1,500 scholarships each year. Copies of the 300-plus-page hardcover book will be available for purchase.
