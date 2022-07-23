HOYT LAKES — After Erie Mining Company had closed in 2000, the Erie salaried employees got to talking at a Christmas party, and Ron Hein had an idea – to record the history of the company that had employed thousands in its nearly 50 years. Others including Mike Sterk and the late Ted Williams said, “If we don’t do it, who will?”

Seven years and countless hours of work later, the book came to be: “Taconite: New Life for Minnesota’s Range – The History of Erie Mining Company.” And today, July 23, 2022, members of the history project team are being honored as grand marshals of the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival parade. The parade begins at noon.

