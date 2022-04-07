MOUNTAIN IRON — East Range Academy of Technology & Science students moved into their new school three days ago — and they are finding the 24,060-square-foot space to their liking.
Executive Director Tara Lere said the students got a sneak peek before move-in day and “they loved it. They were very excited.’’
Since the new, $4.9 million building opened Monday, “they’ve been very respectful and very happy,’’ she added.
The staff is pleased to be in the new facility between Walmart and Lake Country Power in Mountain Iron, as well.
“We’re very glad to be in the building,’’ Lere said, “and to make it home.’’
A large commons area greets the entering students before they get to the combined gymnasium/cafeteria, which is known as the “Ruckus Room,’’ according to Lere. The cafeteria area is still under construction and it will only be a short time before ERATS provides its own lunches. For the last 10 years, sack lunches have been catered to the school from the Deluxe Cafe in Eveleth.
Overall, the school includes 14 classrooms and 10 offices outfitted with the latest technology and equipment.
One unique feature is that all rooms have floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall whiteboards for the students to utilize. “I haven’t seen these in any school before,’’ Lere said.
Flat screen televisions of about 80 inches also fill many of the walls to help instructors teach the latest lesson plan.
Student work areas are also attached to the classrooms to provide a space for students to do individual work in a quieter setting.
Furnishing the building turned out to be a little easier than expected after Blue Cross Blue Shield got involved.
“We got a large amount of furniture donated from Blue Cross Blue Shield from their building here’’ in Virginia. Lere said the donations included tables, cubicles and chairs that were “100% donated. It was very nice.’’
The quest to build a new building came after the 15-year-old academy was evicted from its former school building in Progress Park between Eveleth and Virginia to make way for new Rock Ridge Public Schools campuses. ERATS ended up moving the school to the Uptown Virginia mall, where they had six store fronts, for several months.
ERATS made due at the mall and overcame some delays due to materials not being available.
“We had to wait on steel just because everyone else had to,’’ according to Lere, who said ERATS was able to find some different type beams that worked compared to what was initially wanted. “Otherwise, we’d still be waiting.’’
All through the project, the “building committee worked really hard’’ to keep things moving ahead after construction started last summer. “It’s nice to have a team of people’’ providing their ideas, Lere added. “Overall it was a great planning experience.’’
ERATS got a big boost with their new location when Rockie Kavajecz, a Duluth and Wisconsin commercial land developer who's help lead projects in the Rock Ridge commercial area of Mountain Iron, heard of the school's plight along with brother-in-law Guy Rossato.
“They heard about our plight in the newspaper and wanted to offer us land. So they gave us the land the building is on and then they decided to help us build,’’ she said.
In addition, ERATS is now leasing the building through the (Cindy) Thiel Building Company because they can’t own property as a charter school, according to Lere. Thiel, who passed away from cancer in 2019, and Amy Hendrickson co-founded the charter school 15 years ago.
ERATS has grown from a school for grades 10-12 into one with grades 9-12. ERATS now has 135 students, while they were at 160-170 students last year. Lere said she is hoping for an influx.
The school started with a focus on science and technology, but is now geared toward individualized learning, Lere said. “A lot of the teachers are very flexible on how they give content, depending on the individual students.’’
That focus fits right in with the Personalized Learning School ERATS has in one portion of the new building. PLS is for students aged 17-19 and “severely credit deficient, but still want to get their high school diploma,’’ the executive director said. The students benefit because PLS is tailored to each student’s needs, she added.
In addition to the land where the building now sits, Kavajecz and Rossato donated two more parcels for future expansion and other uses. Potential additions include a bus garage with a shop for small engines or construction, a greenhouse, a community garden or more classrooms.
Lere credited the teachers for getting the new school ready for classes in just two weeks. Teachers were teaching at the mall with the bare minimum because all of their materials were in storage containers during the transition period. ERATS expected to be at the mall for only two months, but the delays led to about three more months at that location.
It took two weeks to get everything out of storage and the teachers had one week to get everything organized and put away.
“They’re amazing,’’ Lere said of the goal being successfully accomplished.
In addition to the new technology and equipment, ERATS staff is happy to have a little extra room.
“We definitely needed the space,’’ she stated.
The new school will help the teachers, administration and students grow their relationships.
“A lot of our students for whatever reason just fall through the cracks at other schools,’’ Lere said. “ERATS becomes a home. We have a special relationship with our students. It’s another home for a lot of them.’’
ERATS will soon be accepting enrollments for next year. Anyone interested can look for updates at mnerats.org or call the office at 744-7965.
