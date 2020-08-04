EVELETH — East Range Academy of Technology and Science will remain at its current location until next summer.
The Rock Ridge School Board and ERATS School Board on Monday approved a settlement agreement and release of claims so the school can continue to lease the premises through June 30, 2021 at $19,475 per month. From July 2020-June 2021, this will amount to $214,225 in rent.
Previously, ERATS paid $14,496 per month.
Rock Ridge will pay ERATS a total of $260,000 to vacate the premises once it leaves at the termination of the lease, the new agreement reads. That will be in two lump sums, each totaling $130,000, the first of which will likely take place in the next two weeks; the payment is due within 15 days of both parties signing the agreement. The second payment will be paid once ERATS has “fully and finally vacates”.
The agreement is the culmination of a year of negotiations and lawsuits. Virginia schools (VMPS) purchased the property from Spectrum Health Services for $2.1 million in August 2019. ERATS has leased space in the Spectrum building since 2007, and the previous lease could have been extended through 2028.
VMPS repeatedly offered to buy out the ERATS lease, first for $250,000 in November 2019 then $315,000 this past June. ERATS declined the offers and a condemnation petition was submitted to Sixth District Court in Virginia.
On July 24, Sixth Judicial District Judge Robert C. Friday granted the eminent domain request from the former Virginia Public School district which would have forced ERATS from the property by Aug. 31 with any damages or compensation decided by a condemnation commission appointed by the court. This will now be stayed and eventually dismissed with the new agreement.
Included in the new agreement is the dismissal of the bus garage action.
Previously, ERATS had filed an injunction that would prohibit Rock Ridge from beginning construction where the bus garage is currently located. That injunction would greatly affect construction plans at the property that will soon be home to the new high school and elementary school.
With the new agreement, ERATS will remove property from the bus garage by Aug. 7 and Rock Ridge will construct a new bus garage, which ERATS will have use of, by Nov. 1.
Similarly, the agreement states Rock Ridge will inform the courts of an indefinite stay, with a futural dismissal, of the condemnation action. The dismissal will be filed following ERATS’ vacation.
Rock Ridge schools are slated to open in 2023 and complications with the Spectrum building and lease threatened to delay that timeline.
Construction will begin on the Spectrum property, with Rock Ridge groundbreaking scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday and ERATS said it understands that construction will be ongoing this school year and the school will move by next summer.
ERATS directors held their regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, which they began with a closed session to discuss the proposed agreement. Discussion lasted about half an hour. The agreement was not approved as written.
“The board had some suggestions to make it more legally neutral,” explained Amy Hendrickson, the school’s director in an email Tuesday.
Rock Ridge’s meeting began at 6 p.m. While other agenda items were discussed, Superintendent Noel Schmidt, met with ERATS board members Zachary Topping and Emily Falgier where they discussed their concerns.
Later in their meeting, Rock Ridge, too, had a lengthy closed session to privately discuss the agreement. Upon the re-opening of the meeting, Rock Ridge approved the agreement as written, unanimously.
“We kept our meeting on break while we waited for their action,” Hendrickson said. “Their board voted to approve the document, but without those last recommended changes.”
ERATS reopened their meeting. “When I brought back the results, our board had a difficult discussion,” said Hendrickson explaining that the agreement was approved 4-2 with Directors Allen Process and John Stodola dissenting.
Hendrickson explained the negotiations of the previous week. Rock Ridge School Board chair Stacey Sundquist, Director Bill Addy and Superintendent Noel Schmidt met with ERATS School Board chair Erin Haglund, vice-chair Zac Topping and Hendrickson. During this meeting they came to a basic agreement which would benefit both sides. This was then passed along to the Rock Ridge attorney to be written into a legal agreement.
“It came back a little less neutral than we would have liked, but our board passed it, 4-2, and signed it in good faith because we continue to do what is best for our students,” said Hendrickson. “Our ERATS board members would definitely like to meet at a public meeting with their board sometime to see if we could collaborate in the future now that this issue is resolved."
Following the conclusion of the Rock Ridge meeting, board chair Stacey Sundquist said, “The Rock Ridge School Board has accepted terms which allow ERATS to stay here through June 2021. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of both ERATS and Rock Ridge students.”
Schmidt agreed that this agreement will benefit all the kids in the area. “Hopefully, this draws a conclusion to the matter,” he said alluding to the various court cases in which the two districts are involved.
“This rental agreement supersedes any previous agreements. It put all the other legal stuff on hold,” Schmidt said. He added, “This is a good way to end — everyone gets what they want.”
