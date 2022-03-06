Eight of 14 northeastern Minnesota public school districts this school year have lost enrollment compared to the 2020-2021 school year.
Aitkin, Ely, Greenway, Hibbing, Lake Superior, Mesabi East, Mountain Iron-Buhl, and Rock Ridge districts lost a total of 293 students, according to Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) statistics as compiled by the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
The 14 districts together have lost 987 students since the 2019-2020 school year.
The student loss is largely attributed to online education options and parental choices made during the pandemic, according to some school superintendents.
On the Iron Range, Rock Ridge Public Schools lost the most students this school year compared to last, 55, according to the MDE.
“Almost all of the drop in student enrollment is related to COVID,” Noel Schmidt, Rock Ridge superintendent said. “Because of the pandemic, we have had some parents opt for homeschool or online schooling.”
Hibbing Public Schools lost 49 students, according to the MDE.
“I think COVID has to do with some of it and different choices from parents,” Rick Aldrich, Hibbing superintendent said. “Our homeschool numbers doubled and there were some that opted for virtual schools. There's many more of those available than there were years ago.”
The number of Hibbing students who homeschool is now above 50.
That's about double compared to past years, Aldrich said.
Combined with student loss in previous years, the district is down about 200 students, he said.
“It's a huge deal for us,” Aldrich said. “It's $2 million in revenue for the school district and that's not just this year, it's every year.”
Across the state, enrollment loss in public schools over the last two years isn't unusual, Bob Indihar, Minnesota Rural Education Association executive director said.
During the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, enrollment numbers were up .3 percent each year, according to Indihar.
But for the 2020-2021 school year, enrollment dropped two percent.
In the current 2021-2022 school year, enrollment slipped another .3 percent.
Statewide, public school enrollment this school year is down 2,146 students compared to 2020-2021, according to the MDE.
“We have heard that some parents were not happy with the COVID protocol of masking, quarantining, etc., and that they had hardships because their children were home for periods of time over the last couple of years doing distance learning,” Indihar said. “Many parents who had a choice to hold their child back from kindergarten did during the pandemic. We see a nice rebound of kindergarten students coming back into public education. This was up 5.2 percent.
Meanwhile, private school enrollment increased by 5.8 percent and homeschooling fell 10.2 percent for 2021-2022 compared to 2020-2021, according to MDE.
Schmidt said it's important to note that nationally, students in K-12 online schooling are not as successful as those who attend schools everyday, in-person.
For some students, online schooling works well, Schmidt said.
However, for students with motivation issues, who have trouble sticking with a schedule, and don't have a parent prodding them to get their work done, online school can be a disaster, he said.
“The best thing for most students continues to be attending a brick and mortar school every day,” Schmidt said. “The hype touting the benefits of online schooling is misleading and overblown.”
As Rock Ridge opens new school buildings, Schmidt says district enrollment is expected to increase.
“We believe that once students and parents have an opportunity to get inside and see our new buildings, that will generate additional excitement and result in an increase in enrollment,” Schmidt said. “This will happen because these new school buildings were specifically designed for 21st century learning and the Career Academies in the high school. These will be very unique buildings compared to anything else in the five-state area.”
According to the MDE, Aitkin Public Schools lost the most students in the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation service area this year as compared to last, 67.
In addition to the Rock Ridge and Hibbing losses, Ely lost 48 students, Mesabi East 20, Lake Superior nine, Mountain Iron-Buhl seven, and Greenway four.
However, six area school districts gained enrollment in 2021-2022 compared to the previous school year.
Grand Rapids gained 93 students, St. Louis County Schools 58, Cook County 34, Chisholm and Crosby-Ironton 19 each, and Nashwauk-Keewatin two.
Grand Rapids Superintendent Matt Grose was not available for comment.
Parents and families over the last two years had to make choices about what was best for their children's education, Reggie Engebritson, St. Louis County and Mountain Iron-Buhl superintendent said.
“Some parents chose to homeschool or place them in an online program,” Engebritson said. “Some parents made choices based on what a district's mask policy was and some made choices to delay entering their child into kindergarten until they could see what was going to happen with the virus. As we continued to be in the pandemic, some parents made the choice to come back to in-person learning within the school after trying other options. We understand the reasons why parents chose to leave and we knew we needed to be flexible as circumstances changed and parents wanted to return.”
In aggregate, total enrollment in the 14 districts this school year dropped 34 students compared to last year and from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2020-2021 year, a 953 student decline.
Total enrollment in the 14 districts was 19,902 in 2019-2020; 18,949 in 2020-2021; and 18,915 in 2021-2022; a total decline of 987 students, according to MDE.
All 14 districts are located within the 13,000 square-mile Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation service area.
