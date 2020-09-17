Enjoying the early fall colors

Bill Donohue and his mother Patty Heron enjoy Thursday's sunshine and early fall colors while fishing at Carey Lake in Hibbing. Donohue who moved to the area recently was showing his mother, who lives in California, some of the natural features of the area for her first visit to the state.

 Mark Sauer

