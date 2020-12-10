Enjoying a day on the ice rink

Temperatures felt more like early spring than the middle of December Thursday but that didn't stop Kieran Roard, 9, and Finnian Roard, 6, from enjoying some time on the outdoor ice rink in Eveleth. The ice was soft from Wednesday and Thursday's unseasonable conditions but cooler weather by Friday should allow the rink to be resurfaced.

 Mark Sauer

