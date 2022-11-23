CHISHOLM—The Art Department and Art Club at Chisholm High School joined forces with local restaurants recently to combat hunger in the community.
An empty bowl event held earlier this month in the lunchroom of Chisholm Elementary raised $900 for the Chisholm Food Shelf and $100 for the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) Buddy Backpack program, according to Elizabeth Carroll, art instructor at Chisholm High School. The remainder of $46 was retained by the Art Club to purchase clay for next year, she noted.
A variety of handmade ceramic bowls were created by art students at Chisholm High School, and there was also an opportunity for the public to create bowls in a class offered through Chisholm Community Education.
Carroll said the Art Department and Art Club are so thankful to Jim’s Sports Club, Valentini’s Supper Club and Snicker’s Pizza for generously donating all the soup that was served at the event.
While at the UWNEMN headquarters last week, Carroll said she was told that the $100 donation would provide snacks for 12 students enrolled in the Buddy Backpack program for one week.
The funds raised for the Chisholm Food Shelf are also making an impact in the community.
“It was so wonderful to see our community getting creative together in the fight against hunger,” Marci Splinter, Director of the Chisholm Food Shelf wrote in an email on Tuesday. “I love this Empty Bowl idea and I love that our community is coming together in times of need just as it always does.”
The Chisholm Food Shelf is currently serving more than 200 households on a monthly basis and new people are coming in every week, Splinter said.
Last week the Chisholm Food Shelf distributed a bonus holiday meal that included mashed potatoes, instant stuffing mix, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, pie, and chicken drumsticks.
“It is a little different than the past because we couldn’t guarantee turkey breasts for every household, so we felt the family tray of 16 drumsticks was a nice alternative,” Splinter said.
Invitations for the Chisholm Food Shelf “Non-Dinner Dinner” holiday meal fundraisers are being mailed out this week. Anyone who doesn’t receive an invitation but wants to help out can mail it to Chisholm Food Shelf, 208 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719, or drop it off in the slot on the door.
The food shelf is also working on something special for its guests in December.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.