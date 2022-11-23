CHISHOLM—The Art Department and Art Club at Chisholm High School joined forces with local restaurants recently to combat hunger in the community.

An empty bowl event held earlier this month in the lunchroom of Chisholm Elementary raised $900 for the Chisholm Food Shelf and $100 for the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) Buddy Backpack program, according to Elizabeth Carroll, art instructor at Chisholm High School. The remainder of $46 was retained by the Art Club to purchase clay for next year, she noted.

