Emergency crews deployed to Longyear Lake

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Police and Chisholm Fire Department on Saturday responded to calls of a deer stuck on the ice of Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
Chisholm Fire Chief Chris Masucci on Monday said at about noon on Saturday the CPD called for his department’s assistance. Firefighters from CFD, wearing Mustang suits for water rescue, deployed a rapid deployment craft rescue boat to get to the injured animal, which was laying on top of the ice on the north end of the lake. Rescuers kept a safety distance from the wounded animal with a restraint device borrowed knowing there was a potential they could get kicked.
“It was good training for us,” Masucci said.
The deer could not be salvaged as it had already sustained a bullet wound, likely from a deer hunter. Once on shore, the animal was humanely discharged. An individual at the scene obtained a permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to harvest the animal.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner offered the following reminder about ice safety on Monday.
“Make sure to check the ice before you venture out on it,” Manner said. “Ice can be unpredictable and does vary in thickness across all lakes.”
