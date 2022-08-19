EMBARRASS — The Embarrass Region Fair has been around more than 80 years, offering a late August chance to get the surrounding communities together for food and fun and everything else a good fair offers.
This year the fair spans two weekends.
EMBARRASS — The Embarrass Region Fair has been around more than 80 years, offering a late August chance to get the surrounding communities together for food and fun and everything else a good fair offers.
This year the fair spans two weekends.
The annual Danny Theel Memorial team penning competition will be held Friday, August 19, through Sunday, August 21. Theel, who died two years ago at 65, had owned his first horse at 9 years of age. He was the vice-chairman of the Embarrass Regional Fair Board and was active in competitive ranch sorting and team penning.
The fair is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 26; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28.
The fair offers handmade crafts, baked and canned goods, fleece wear, jewelry and more. Some of the vendors are Rockin’ JK Creations, Candles by Heather, Mitzi’s Phenomenails, Sisu Heritage, TR’s Earrings, Cozy Corner, Allie Girl, Paparazzi Jewelry, Becky’s Best, Heather’s Home Goods, Cold Spot Photography, Arctic Athletics, Pine Grove Gallery, Night Owl Photography, Shining Salt Designs and Donna Maki’s baked and canned goods.
Fair activities include horse riding competitions, livestock shows, exhibits of homegrown vegetables and much more.
The Tony Morsching Memorial Mud Run and Fast Track begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27. Morsching of Embarrass, who died at age 42 in 2000, had been chairman of the mud run for the Embarrass Fair, and he enjoyed restoring historical log homes in Embarrass.
The parade at 4 p.m. Sunday “is a great ending to our wonderful community event,” said a fair organizer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.