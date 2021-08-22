EMBARRASS — The Embarrass Region Fair has been a mainstay for more than 80 years, only cancelled twice, one year during World War II and in 2020 with the pandemic.

It is back this year Friday through Sunday, Aug, 27, 28 and 29.

"It's like a mini county fair," Jerry Meier, treasurer and past chairman of the fair committee, said in a phone interview.

"It will be a really good fair this year," Meier said.

There will be free COVID-19 vaccinations by the county health department.

Popular events will be a mud run, demolition derby, cornhole — bean bag — tournament, and the "very popular antique car show," Meier said.

The 2019 fair featured 40 classic cars, and "we're hoping to have a hundred this year." Live entertainment will be featured all weekend. "It's just a whole lot of fun. There are lots of talented people out here."

And the fair is open to exhibitors from the surrounding communities as well -- Tower, Ely, Aurora, Babbitt, Hoyt Lakes, Virginia and others.

Here's the schedule of events:

Friday, Aug. 27

1-7 p.m. Exhibit entries

2 p.m. Gates open

2 p.m. Crafts and concessions

2-8 p.m. Beer garden

3 p.m. Wizard's Kingdom Inflatables

3 p.m. Pony rides

4-10 p.m. Family entertainment

Saturday, Aug. 28

8 a.m. Grounds open

8-10 a.m. Exhibit entries

All day: Livestock building, crafts and concessions, softball tournament, pony rides

9:30 a.m. 49th annual Flying Finn 5K run walk

10 a.m. Corn hole (bean bag) tournament

10 a.m. Dog show

11 a.m. Races for all ages

11:30 a.m. Exhibit building closed for judging

12:30 p.m. Tony Morsching Memorial Mud Run

Noon-8 p.m. Beer garden

4-10 p.m. Saturday Night Country... Live!

4 p.m. Bean bag tournament by beer tent

Sunday, Aug. 29

7 a.m. Grounds open

9 a.m. Horse show

9 a.m. Classic Field of Dreams car and truck show

All day: Livestock building, crafts and concessions, softball tournament, pony rides

Noon-6 p.m. Beer garden

12:30 p.m. Demolition derby (also, new this year, lawnmower races)

Noon-3 p.m. (sign up 10 a.m.) Karaoke contest

4 p.m. Parade

