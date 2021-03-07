EMBARRASS — The Embarrass Region Fair is run by volunteers, and this year there are many openings that need to be filled, or else the fair cannot continue. Volunteer jobs range from fair day duties like selling wristbands at the entrance, to large volunteer commitments such as being in charge of a single event, and everything inbetween.
The fair committee meets the third Thursday of the month at the Embarrass Timber Hall at 6:30 p.m. Meetings generally run around 90 minutes. The next meeting in Thursday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Timber Hall, 4855 Hwy. 21, Embarrass.
If you or your family have enjoyed the Embarrass Region Fair in years past, please consider stopping by and see if there is a volunteer role you might be able to fill.
Contact Amber Johnson at 218-600-8517 if you have any questions or want to volunteer.
