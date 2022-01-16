ELY — All the bearded ladies — and gentlemen — it’s almost that time of year again. Time to face the competition in one of the friendliest face-offs around: Ely’s Great Nordic Beardfest.
There are still a few weeks left to hone the handsomest beards and ’staches for the two-night event, Feb. 4-5.
Everyone who can show off the best natural — or in the Bearded Lady category, the most creative forms of facial hair — has a chance to win some of the most distinctive beard competition trophies anywhere.
The GNB is a beardaciously fun spectator fest, said founder, organizer and “event guru” Shaun Chosa of Ely. “It’s a combination dance rave with a beard contest” — with Mardi Gras and Halloween thrown in, he said.
Contestants often get creative and go all in — “dressed up hard-core” as lumberjacks, Voyageurs, Vikings, musketeers, crusaders, or pirates, and Chosa has Viking hats and glow-in-the-dark gear to add to the merrymaking.
This year’s Beardfest, part of the Ely Winter Festival, will begin with the “Friday Night Fights — Battle for the Belts” beard and mustache tournament starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Ely’s Boathouse Brewpub.
General admission at the door is $10 ($5 with a 2022 Ely Winter Festival pin); $10 to compete.
The crowd determines the winner of each round during the single-elimination tournament, with the winners in each category taking home a prestigious GNB belt.
The evening will include live music by Steven Sokela, and Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank, along with a hot chip challenge. “We will look for three brave souls” to eat a chip dusted with powder of the hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper. The person who lasts the longest without needing to drink milk to cool the heat wins.
Friday’s festivities are “just the warm up for the main event Feb. 5,” Chosa said.
The GNB, featuring prizes, dancing, live music and, of course, The End of the Road Beard & Mustache Championship, starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the Beardfest’s new home, Ely’s Historic State Theater.
Contestants check-in and pick up information packets that include a GNB logo mug, button, stickers, lanyard pass, and drink and prize entry tickets.
A local choir will sing the national anthem to open the evening, Chosa said.
Then the fun begins.
There are five championship categories, with trophies for each type of facial hair:
• Full Beard Natural— with divisions for beards up to six-inches and longer than six inches.
• Freestyle — “Anything goes!”
• Mustache — no beard, just a ’stache.
• Bearded Lady — “Get creative ladies!”
First- through third-place awards will be given.
Individual awards are also presented in seven categories: Best Beard in Town; and Best Mustache in Town (you don’t need to be from Ely); Best in Show; Graybeard (for the older gents); The Traveler (for the person who traveled the farthest); Best Costume; and Ladies Choice.
The GNB has had up to 60 competitors, coming from throughout the state and Canada. And they always impress, Chosa said, sporting everything from brambly beards to fancy curlicue topiary whiskers.
There are lots of prizes this year, he said.
But the most coveted winnings are the artistic, handmade, steampunk-style trophies — plaques adored with bearded and mustached silver skulls.
“We never have generic trophies,” Chosa said. In fact, winning a trophy and the prestige that comes with landing an accolade in the contest is really all that matters to competitors.
General admission spectator tickets are $25, available online at Ely’s State Theater: https://movies.elystatetheater.org/movie/beardfest-2022. Cost is $40 for competitors, who register on the GNB website: greatnordicbeardfest.com.
This year’s charity is Ely Community Resource Inc., a nonprofit program for youth in the community.
Three bands will perform: Waffle House Melee from Ely, and Duluth groups, Charlie Parr, and headliner, Black-Eyed Snakes.
The Beardfest will have much more space and room to grow at the historic remodeled theater, Chosa noted.
The State Theater, he added, operates with a bi-polar ionization system that sanitizes the facility on a continuous basis. Additionally, theater and GNB staff and performers have all been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
Participants and attendees will not be required to wear masks, but “we ask people to respect people who do so,” Chosa said.
The GNB has become one of the most popular events of the winter festival, with hundreds attending, he said, adding that during GNB’s first year in 2015, some 150 people were turned away at the door because of capacity issues.
Chosa said the Twin Cities KARE 11-TV show, “Minnesota Bound,” is “expected to come up and do a piece” on Beardfest.
GNB got its start, Chosa said, while he was viewing a rerun marathon of “Whisker Wars” on the Independent Film Channel.
“After watching one of the event coordinators mess up a local competition, I knew I could build a better, more-organized event” with fun trophies, said Chosa, who is an artist and graphic designer and was in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Chosa began researching “beard culture” and learning about various beard clubs and competitions. “They always have a charity component,” he noted.
Chosa said he hopes to continue to expand the GNB, perhaps adding some daytime children’s beard activities. The overall mission “is to get folks to come out and have a great time, to support our charity and, most importantly, to bolster the economy of the town.”
It’s not too late to become a GNB sponsor, he added.
So — if you think you can face the competition, keep working on those beards and ’staches and mark your calendar for this year’s Great Nordic Beardfest.
