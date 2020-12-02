ELY — Last year's closing of the Ely ShopKo store dealt a blow to the community that had shopped there for decades, and the building has been vacant since the ShopKo corporation that owned 300 Midwest stores and outlets filed for bankruptcy .
But now the 32,000-square-foot building has a new owner — Zup's Food Markets. The goal is for Zup’s to move into the Shopko building by September of 2021. The move from the present 17,000-square-foot location will mean nearly doubling its floor space.
Jim Zupancich Jr. confirmed the purchase Wednesday.“We have purchased the building and we’re looking at a future expansion to that location. We plan to work with the City of Ely and the IRRRB to bring our world-class sausage facility to the building,” Zupancich told the Mesabi Tribune in a news release. “We’d like to thank Sen. Tom Bakk, Rep. Rob Ecklund, St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald and IRR Commissioner Mark Phillips for working with us on this."
"We’re moving slowly and looking at all options for that space. This includes dry goods such has sheets, bedding, socks and underwear. We want to be able to provide items that Shopko did carry and make it convenient for people to shop locally,” he said.
“When we go to that building, we want to make sure we have everything ready to go. We have contacted different companies including banks and pharmacies to see what would work in that space,” said Zupancich.
As for the current Zup's building, no commitments have been made to purchase it, but Zupancich said they have had several interested parties. The former ShopKo building was built in 1983. “We’re doing what we can to make this move a good one for our company,” said Zupancich.
Zupancich Brothers Inc. also has stores in Babbitt, Tower, Silver Bay and Cook.
