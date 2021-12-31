One person died and two individuals were transported to Essentia Health in Duluth with life threatening injuries Thursday after a head-on collision near Ely.
The accident occurred around 4:51 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Pat Marsnik, 72, of Ely, was killed when a southbound Subaru crossed Hwy. 169 near Camp Lake Road and struck the Chevy truck Marsnik was a passenger in.
The northbound truck was driven by Bob Baier, 74, of Ely who was taken to Essentia Health in Duluth.
According to a police report, Baier was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.
Another passenger in the 2002 truck was Ray Marsnik, 80, of Ely who was listed as having life threatening injuries and transported to Essentia Health Duluth.
The driver of the 2021 Subaru was Ryan Reid, 38, of Superior, Wis.. Reid was listed as having life threatening injuries and also taken to Essentia Health Duluth.
Everyone was listed as wearing a seatbelt and road conditions were snow and ice at the time of the accident.
The Ely Echo reported that Highway 169 between Ely and Tower was closed for over an hour following the accident.
