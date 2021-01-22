ELY — There will still be snow sculptures in the park and a big art gallery up and down the streets of town.
But this year, for the first time, Ely Winter Festival-goers will have an opportunity to see the frozen artworks and all the others from the comfort of their homes.
Festival organizers have been working to make the best of circumstances during the global pandemic.
“The Ely Winter Festival is committed to celebrating winter, community, and art while keeping the community safe and healthy,” according to a press release. “We will comply with whatever state mandates exist at the time, and we believe we can still celebrate while staying safe.”
While this year’s annual festivities, set for Feb. 4 to 14, will be scaled back, activities deemed safe will still take place.
The Ely Folk School will hold a mixture of in-person and virtual classes and activities, including snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, nature photography, and observations of the night sky. All will be listed at www.elywinterfestival.com, with more detailed descriptions at www.elyfolkschool.org.
Other traditional events will be offered, such as the Vermilion Community College’s Law Enforcement program’s ice fishing contest, and a virtual fundraiser for the Dorothy Molter Museum.
The Snow Sculpting Symposium will not be as large as in past years, but the Ely ArtWalk will be the same, with art pieces created by local artists and craftspeople displayed in downtowns storefront windows.
Those who want to see the sculptures and art in person can do so by keeping social-distanced while strolling through the park and along city sidewalks.
Everyone else can log in online to the festival’s website or Facebook page daily to watch progress videos as the sculptures are created, or to see videos featuring ArtWalk artists.
“This was a very tough decision, Chris Kloppenberg, chair of the EWF board, said of the modified festival. “But we know it’s important to keep Ely safe.”
The board, he said, regrets that there will be no skating rink, Kubb tournament, Beard Fest, literary gatherings, hikes to Sigurd Olson’s cabin and Hegman Lake, or sled dog meet-and-greets, among other activities.
But, hopefully, he added, “we’ll be back with a traditional festival in 2022.”
This year’s Ely Winter Festival pin is available online and in Ely at Northern Grounds, the festival headquarters; Zup’s; Ely Northland Market; the Front Porch; and Piragis Northwoods Co., for $6, with one dollar of that going toward art programs at the Ely public schools.
A calendar of events can be found at: www.elywinterfestival.com.
The Ely Winter Festival receives major support from Ely Family Dental and Twin Metals Minnesota, along with funding from the Minnesota State Arts Board, and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund, and from the Donald G. Gardner Humanities Trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.