ELY — If you have a hankering for blueberries or are seeking a one-of-a-kind piece of art, the aptly named Blueberry/Art Festival in Ely is a good place to be next weekend.
Some festival vendors, in fact, have found ways to incorporate both themes. Take, for instance, the wood carver who uses dye made out of blueberries to pigment hand-turned wooden bowls.
Organizers have a blue-sky (or blueberry sky) attitude about this year’s festival, set for July 29 to 31 at Ely’s Whiteside Park, especially following a couple years of adjusting for unfortunate situations due to COVID and weather. The 2020 festival was held virtually because of the pandemic, and a virtual event was also held last year after a windstorm ripped through Ely, causing damage at the festival on its first day.
The “variety and high caliber” of goods being sold at this year’s Blueberry/Art Festival — Ely’s “signature” summer event — also has coordinator Ellen Cashman enthusiastic for the three-day celebration. “The quality of the work” at this year’s 41st festival, which draws 30,000 to 40,000 annually, doesn’t disappoint, she said.
There will be more than 40 new vendors and a total of about 200 artists, crafters and makers in the juried art show, along with lots of food and plenty of blueberry-inspired wares and fare. Local judges award first- through third-place ribbons to vendors to acknowledge their work and participation.
This season’s festival will feature a number of new local artists — “a new crop of up and coming young artists” — who have moved into the Ely area, Cashman said, including Leah Reusch, who will be showing and selling her large, abstract floral and landscape paintings, along with blanket throws woven from her art designs. “We are excited about her work.”
Another Ely transplant makes handcrafted pieces, such as cribbage boards, utensils, cutting boards, and clocks — “very usable art” — with his business, Rusty Nail Woodcraft, she said.
Other new vendors include Emerson Expeditions, which runs an adventure travel business and will have photography from worldwide travel; Ya Ya and Company, which will bring beadwork and hand-beaded jewelry; Mystic Sparrow selling dream catchers and handmade medicine bags; Buckthorn and Birch, which creates handmade barn quilts, furniture, and crafts with a northwoods vibe; and Bear Island Art Factory, which creates art from found wood, metal and mixed media objects, such as tea kettles and old signs.
The range of additional original art and goods includes watercolors and acrylics, pottery, pressed flower art, felting, natural salsas, soaps, candles and many other handmade things.
There will be about 25 vendors in the food court, including the new-to-Ely Bob-A-Q Smokehouse & Grill, offering beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken wings and other barbecue items and sides.
Other food vendors will sell pork chops on a stick, corn on the cob, fresh seafood, waffles on a stick, burgers, brats, and lots of other festival fare.
The Ely Fire Department will have a beer tent, where festival-goers “can sit and relax,” Cashman said.
The Ely Chamber of Commerce-run festival, also sponsored by Midco, will have new, limited edition Blueberry/Art buttons this year, currently available for $5 at the chamber office (1600 E. Sheridan St.) and during the festival at the chamber booth (No. 112). Proceeds will be used to support future festivals.
Pengal’s Basswood Trading Co., of Ely, is designing the festival T-shirts.
The chamber booth will also have a list of all the festival’s blueberry-themed offerings, which include blueberry-designed earrings and necklaces, pottery, scrunchies, dog collars and leashes, paintings, tea towels, fried blueberry balls, blueberry Italian ice, blueberry frozen yogurt, blueberry brats, and blueberry tea.
Of course, the Ely Kiwanis Club will sell its famous fresh-baked whole blueberry pies and pie by the slice, as well.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 29 and 30, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31.
Attendees can expect “pop-up music” at the park throughout the festival, Cashman added.
Coinciding with the celebration is Operation Blueberry, which runs from July 28 to 31. The event highlights local businesses on Ely’s main streets, which will offer blueberry things for sale, along with a number of specials. A list of participating businesses can be found at the chamber booth or office, and will be available at www.ely.org.
The Blueberry/Art Festival “is a great way to shop a whole bunch of artists and crafters in one, three-day weekend,” Cashman said. “If you are wanting a piece of art, there is not much greater variety in any show than we have at the Blueberry festival.”
Not to mention, she said, “spending the day with family at an open-air festival with all the food and meandering around Whiteside Park and around Ely is always fun. If you haven’t done it before, it’s a great way to experience Ely in the summertime.”
