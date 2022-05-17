ELY — It will be one “wild and crazy" day in Ely on May 21, with rummage sales throughout town, many businesses offering discounts and deals, and a “massive” sale benefitting Ely’s historic sled dog race.
“We are really excited,” Ellen Cashman, events director with the Ely Chamber of Commerce, said of the 11th annual Citywide Rummage, Crazy Day Sale, and Used Equipment & Watercraft Sale.
“There are a lot of good items, and quite a few people have signed up,” she said of Ely’s “first planned event” of the summer season.
Rummage sale hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; participating business hours vary.
So far, 18 garage/rummage sales are included in the citywide event, offering all sorts of items: Antiques; books; household goods; baby, toddler, children’s and adult clothing, and attire for dolls; hand, yard and power tools; art; light fixtures and lamps; electronics; craft and hobby items; quilting fabric; rugs and linens; sporting goods; toys and puzzles; and much more.
Several are multi-family sales, some are estate sales, and others are raising money for organizations, including one for scholarships for girls at Ely High School.
At the Northland Market parking lot there will be a “junk in the trunk” sale, and Ledge Rock Church is hosting a multi-family rummage and bake sale, Cashman said.
Nine Ely businesses are registered for the Crazy Day portion, including outfitters offering deals on used camping and other gear and merchants providing bargains on used gym and fitness equipment, modern and vintage kitchenwares, and many other “random things.”
Some businesses will offer discounts on purchases. For instance, those saying “crazy, crazy” at Front Porch Coffee & Tea will receive 10% off.
The Ely chamber office at 1600 E. Sheridan St. will host a large sale that includes clothing, games, holiday decorations, books, and cake decorating items. Process will benefit next year’s WolfTrack Classic Sled Dog Race, set for Feb. 26, with a meet-and-greet with the dogs planned for the precious day.
The race dates back to the 1970s, when the Ely All-American Sled Dog Race was the largest dog sledding competition in the Lower 48 states. The WolfTrack Classic typically draws about 500 spectators and up to 60 teams.
This year’s Citywide Rummage and Crazy Day sale is sponsored not only by the Ely chamber, but also the regional cable and internet provider, Midco. Shoppers who stop by the chamber the morning of the sale will receive a free market bag compliments of Midco. The large, reusable bag replaces at least four of plastic shopping bags and is ideal for carrying sale items, Cashman said.
The one-day event is “an early-season traffic builder,” which draws bargain hunters from many Iron Range communities, she said. It is good for the local economy, as well.
“If people are here all day they stop at restaurants and do some other shopping in town.”
A map listing locations of the various rummage sales and the participating businesses can be picked up at the Ely Chamber of Commerce office, or by visiting: https://www.ely.org/.../annual-events-and.../citywide/.
May 21, Cashman said, “will be a good day to take a trip to Ely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.