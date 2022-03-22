ELY —Ely mayor Roger Skraba has thrown his hat into the state political ring, announcing his candidacy Monday to represent District 3A as a Republican in the Minnesota House.
He is the second candidate seeking the Republican endorsement, as
Blain Johnson, Bigfork, announced his candidacy in late February.
Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL) holds the current seat.
The newly redistricted 3A is the largest legislative district in the state and encompasses all of Cook and Koochiching Counties, most of Lake County, and the northern portions of Itasca and St. Louis Counties.
The district also includes the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Skraba, born and raised in Ely, said in a news release Monday, “It’s time that an elected conservative voice is heard from northeastern Minnesota at the State Capitol. The DFL of my parents and grandparents generations has left us and has been replaced by far left extremists. I want to bring representation to those they left.”
Skraba is currently the mayor of Ely, winning a special election last year.
“I am running to support the growth of our diverse economies in northeastern Minnesota. Currently the Metro controlled DFL controls what economies we have, which in turn affects our way of life. I want to represent our way of life to grow our economies so our school children can stay in the Northland to raise families and prosper as strong communities. We all owe it to them to fight for our way of life.”
Skraba, 60, is a US Army veteran, NDSU graduate and a Blandin Leadership graduate who has been involved in elected politics for over 15 years.
“I’m well versed (in) how the political wheels work in Minnesota. I will use those years of experience to keep mining and timber production at the forefront and will always be on the search for new opportunities to grow the Northland,” he said in the news release.
Skraba is also Chairman of St. Louis County Planning Commission, President of Club Mesabi, Trail Administrator for the Ely Igloo Snowmobile Clubs Grant in Aid trails and finds time to work as a fishing guide and carpenter.
