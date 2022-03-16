ELY — The Celebrate Ely Business Networking Dinner has typically been a rather “business-based” Iron Range event. But this year it will lean more toward being about having fun and, well, survival — surviving the long winter and the challenges of COVID.
And a true “survivor” — Holly Hoffman, the final remaining member of the Espada Tribe and the last woman standing on Season 21 of CBS’ hit reality show, “Survivor Nicaragua” — will be at the dinner to boot.
Hoffman, who will have her Survivor torch on hand and speak at the event, will also stick around for photos with attendees.
This year’s networking dinner — back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic — is set for April 5 at the Grand Ely Lodge and is open to the public.
The event kicks off with a social hour and cash bar at 4:30 p.m., along with an “Immunity Challenge” in an OUT Mobile Escape Room. The buffet dinner, featuring salmon and pork shanks with all the trimmings, will be at 6 p.m., followed by Hoffman’s talk at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling 218-365-6123 or at the Ely Chamber of Commerce, 1600 E. Sheridan Street. Ticket sales close March 29.
“In light of COVID, we’ve all been really disconnected the last couple of years,” said Eva Sebesta, executive director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce. “This is an opportunity to get together and celebrate life again.”
The past two years, the networking event was held virtually. Each “had great messages,” she said. But this in-person gathering “is our first journey into normal again, and we are very excited about that.”
The “fun, relaxed evening" will have a tropical theme, perfect to shake off winter, Sebesta said. Attendees are encouraged to wear tropical attire.
“When we were looking for a keynote speaker, Holly was a perfect fit,” she noted. Survivor contestants employ teamwork, but also must rely on personal skills. After all, if they survive long enough, they end up all alone.
“We felt like this was a great segue to getting back together and gathering,” Sebesta said. “Holly will share messages about digging deep within and developing skills” that are beneficial in the business world and in life.
Hoffman had wanted to quit Survivor early on, but she persevered. Through that experience, and others throughout her life, she was inspired to share what she’s learned about survival.
The South Dakota native is now a professional motivational speaker and the author of two books, “Your Winner Within” and “Write Yourself a Note.”
According to Hoffman, life consists of challenges which often seem insurmountable. However, everyone has the ability within to succeed. She offers encouragement and optimism as well as a roadmap for self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment.
Sebesta said the escape room experience will also be a way for people to work on team-building “and just have fun.” Those “not brave enough can poke their head in” to see what it’s all about.
Additionally, “our generous business community has donated products and services that will be given away as door prizes during the evening,” she said.
“On the Iron Range, we have all been in the same winter and the same COVID challenge,” Sebesta added. “This is a great way to get together and celebrate … survival.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.