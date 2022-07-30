Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Prebich was born on May 9, 1949, in Hibbing, to parents Emil and Mary Prebich. She attended Assumption Hall for grade school. At Hibbing High School her activities ranged from Pep Club to Theatre. Her classmates in the Class of 1967 voted her “Friendliest Girl” in their senior year.
Liz began her college education at the Hibbing Junior College, where she was a cheerleader, secretary of the Student Government, state secretary of the Minnesota Junior Colleges Student Government, and secretary of the Newman Club. She also danced with the Kolo Dancers, celebrating the native songs and dances of Eastern Europe.
She completed her degree in social work in 1971 at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul.
Her devotion to those in need was clear throughout her career. Beginning in Toronto, Canada, she worked at the Children’s Aid Society. Then, back in St. Paul, she worked as a rehabilitation and vocational counselor for Minnesota Diversified Industries. Returning to northern Minnesota, she worked at the Range Mental Health Center and became the director of the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis Country. Liz was not afraid to take on the challenges of topics that people didn’t like to talk about but needed to know about.
In 1987, Liz was elected a St. Louis County Commissioner, only the second women to be so elected. She was a Commissioner for the next 14 years. She chaired the Board in 1990 and 1996. During her years in office she encouraged the county to develop its efforts in waste management, environmental services, and natural resources preservation.
In 1996, she was a part of a group of locally elected officials in St. Louis County to organize the PARTNERS Board which encouraged high school-aged leaders. She envisioned youth across the northeastern part of the county using their voices in public policy and civic engagement. By 2017, this program had expanded to high schools in the southern part of the county. It is now named Youth in Action.
But the Mesabi Trail was the project of which she was especially proud. From the time she was first elected as a County Commissioner, this Trail was her dream. The currently 145-mile trail crossing the Iron Range took years of negotiation, funding development, and advocacy. This “dream-become-reality” is an absolute gem for people who live on the Iron Range, as well as those who visit. Liz, herself a devoted walker and roller-blader, truly foresaw the joy this Trail would bring.
Liz was highly regarded by federal, state, and other counties’ officials. She was active in the National Association of Counties and the Association of Minnesota Counties. She chaired the National Association of County Human Services Steering Committee. She belonged to the Northern Minnesota Citizens League, the governing board of the Arrowhead Library Association, and the executive committee of the Arrowhead Economics Opportunity Agency.
Because of her tireless advocacy, an annual national award was named in her honor: the Elizabeth Prebich Distinguished Leadership Award for County Human Services Nationwide. She was named Woman of the Year in 1989 by the Virginia-area Soroptimists International Women Organization. The Lake Superior Railroad Museum named a Burlington Northern coach for her and it can regularly be seen traveling up the North Shore as part of the Scenic Railroad excursions. In 2019, the new St. Louis County Government Services Center in Virginia was named for her.
Liz and her husband Tom Butorac raised their two children on the Iron Range. During her 13-year struggle with cancer, she was an inspiration to her family and many friends. She was open about her cancer and became an early advocate for regular breast cancer screening. The Elizabeth Prebich Women’s Breast Cancer Center in the Virginia Hospital honors her and is a place where women can receive mammograms and comfort if they, like Liz, must battle breast cancer.
Elizabeth Prebich died on September 15, 2001. Her devotion to the Iron Range lives on in the beauty of the Mesabi Trail, a clean environment, and people’s health.
