Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Prebich

Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Prebich was born on May 9, 1949, in Hibbing, to parents Emil and Mary Prebich. She attended Assumption Hall for grade school. At Hibbing High School her activities ranged from Pep Club to Theatre. Her classmates in the Class of 1967 voted her “Friendliest Girl” in their senior year.

Liz began her college education at the Hibbing Junior College, where she was a cheerleader, secretary of the Student Government, state secretary of the Minnesota Junior Colleges Student Government, and secretary of the Newman Club. She also danced with the Kolo Dancers, celebrating the native songs and dances of Eastern Europe.

