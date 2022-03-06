Going into last month’s Rock Ridge School Board meeting, the agenda included construction bids for the new North Star Elementary School in Virginia and a look at the 2022-23 preliminary budget.
Unfortunately, the bids came in $6.7 million over budget, which forced the board to take a step back and reconsider its plans. The preliminary budget is showing a $2.1 million shortfall.
Regarding the elementary school bids, Superintendent Noel Schmidt said they came in higher than expected because of COVID-19.
Inflation, which was figured into the budget, also played a huge role as prices for many types of materials jumped even more than anticipated.
With those things in mind, Schmidt said the board would “have to make some of the tougher decisions you’ve ever made as a full board.’’
The six new options put before the board included: cutting back on the amount of demolition done, delaying the project start, reducing the size of the North Star site, remodeling the Roosevelt Elementary (instead of building new) and the existing gymnasium, no abatement or demolition of Virginia High School or a partial VHS demolition.
The no abatement/demolition of VHS put the project $1.05 million under budget, while the partial VHS demolition (taking down the Roosevelt Elementary, Malone Hall and Annex) comes in at $102,033 under budget. Remodeling the Roosevelt and existing gymnasium put the project exactly on budget. The first three options ranged from $1.5 million to $2 million over budget.
No demolition of VHS (razing the building is in the current plans) was not a good way to go, according to Board Member Billy Addy. “I just don’t foresee that as being the option,’’ he said, because it’s not good to leave a building at the site.
Board Member Matt Sjoberg said the issue is the same with all of the old buildings in the district.
“They are a liability.’’
Just because the problem is COVID-related, Addy said, the district should be seeking funding from the state. “We’ve got this big dilemma’’ and can’t be the only ones across Minnesota.
Board Member Stacey Scholz added Rock Ridge, Ely and one other school district in southern Minnesota have been working on new construction since the pandemic began.
“Maybe there is something we can ask for from the Legislature.’’
“We really need to explore that option,’’ Addy said, because to leave these buildings would be a disservice to the citizens that voted for this. ... It was beyond our control, but at least we can do due diligence to try and take these buildings down as promised.’’
One proposed solution included using funds earmarked for demolition, but Sjoberg didn’t like that idea. “I’ll have a hard time robbing every dollar that’s left in the demo fund. … To me that’s just the easy way out. We’ve told a lot of people that we won’t be leaving a lot of problems behind us.’’
The conversation around the $178 million referendum was the district would take these (old) buildings down unless they were sold, Addy stated.
“We want to see this project through to the finish from build to demolition,’’ according to Addy, who said the district just has trouble with finances right now and the board has to find out where to get the added funds to get the now $190 million project wrapped up as was promised to the voters.
“Now is the time to try and address it,’’ Sjoberg said. The current project shortfall is about $12 million, he added, based on being $6.7 million over budget for North Star Elementary and $4 million short on demolition. He also believes the demo estimate is low, based on how other things are escalating right now.
Board Member John Uhan asked Schmidt if any phone calls have been made looking for more funding for this project.
“We are looking at other sources,’’ Schmidt said. The superintendent added he is seeing what’s possible and what’s doable, but nothing is going to appear in the short term. He said it will most likely be four to six months or longer.
That means the board will have to choose which route to take before the funding becomes available, he said. “It’s either go or no go on the Virginia elementary.’’
The additional funds would make a difference in what is demolished and what is not, according to Schmidt. The North Star should be built on a comparable basis to the Laurentian Elementary, he added. After that, as new funds come in “we can take some buildings down if we can’t sell them.’’
Sjoberg said he would be interested in what kind of funding is potentially available and what steps the district is taking to secure those funds. “That would help my thought process,’’ he added.
“Ask me that question about a week from now,’’ Schmidt said shortly before the board set a special meeting for 5 p.m. March 7 to discuss how to proceed.
“We are looking at various avenues to help solve the inflationary problem, including legislative options,’’ Schmidt said in an email to Mesabi Tribune Friday. “Voters will need to be patient as we explore these options. These are trying times for the communities of Eveleth, Gilbert, and Virginia. We will need to remain ‘fiercely united’ and work for the common good of the current and future students. Finger pointing will not solve any of our COVID dollar rampant inflation issues that are occurring with North Star Elementary. Why? Practically speaking, who or what do you point the finger at? A virus? We have been given an obstacle we didn't ask for. As a result, we will need to work around and figure out alternative solutions. Staying calm. Thinking through the problem. Investigating options. In the end, the best path forward is to make good decisions and prioritize the spending of dollars we do have as we search for dollars from other sources.’’
Schmidt also stated this is a very unique situation in Rock Ridge because the rampant inflation caused by COVID has resulted in a steep price in the bids.
“Very few schools in the State of Minnesota have been hit with this problem. When the bonds were passed by the voters in 2019, no one had any idea that COVID would be this disruptive to the world supply chain for building materials. In 2019 the buildings were accurately priced and consequently the Laurentian Elementary and Rock Ridge High School are on budget. The new North Star elementary in Virginia was also accurately priced, including an allowance for normal high inflation. However, because we couldn't start building the new Roosevelt Elementary school (North Star Elementary school) in 2019, because students had to remain in the building — there was no place to move them in 2019 — the COVID inflationary spiral has worked against the school district.’’
—
Regarding the 2022-23 preliminary budget, the district is looking at a $2.1 million shortfall.
One big reason is a decrease in kindergarten-grade 12 enrollment in the Rock Ridge School District.
The district is down 276 students (3.8 percent) from the 2019-20 school year to 2022-23.
Business manager Spencer Aune said that equates to $2.7 million dollars in lost funding. “That’s kind of where we’re at. We’re looking at making a reduction of $2.1 million.”
Rock Ridge had a combined 2,569 students in 2019-20, but lost 99 in 2020-21, 127 in 2021-22 and is estimated to lose 50 more for the 2022-23 school year, according to a presentation by Aune. A lot of the kids are going online, he said, or their parents have moved because they lost jobs.
Rock Ridge is not alone in losing students, Aune said. Chisholm, Mesabi East, St. Louis County, Hibbing and Mountain Iron-Buhl lost a combined 4.9% of their enrollment from 2018-19 through 2020-21 (2021-22 figures from those districts were not available).
“So it’s not just a Rock Ridge issue,’’ said Aune, who feels it’s a statewide problem. “I think the big winners are probably online school districts.’’
The 2022-23 budget will be impacted by estimated contract increases for current staffing levels ($500,000) and the revenue decrease based on 50 less students ($250,000).
The district does have some other revenue options to help fill the funding gap. That includes $4.4 million in two different types of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the state and federal Pandemic Enrollment Loss funds of $85,556.
Board Member Polly Sorcan asked how the district is deficit spending $2 million and what the most money is spent on.
Aune said 80 percent of the budget is for staff. In addition, budget reductions were brought to the board the last two years and the board decided against making those reductions each time. With the loss of 276 students, “we don’t have the revenue coming in for our costs right now.’’
While staff is the biggest budget item, Sorcan said, “I think there might be other areas we could take a closer look at.’’
“The big thing is in the last several years we haven’t reduced staff and we’ve gone into deficit spending,’’ Board Chair Tim Riordan said. “Then COVID comes and now we have less (students) but we still have the same number of staff. And when you do that two years back to back and you lose that many students, you’re in a world of hurt.’’
Sorcan added that using $4 million of COVID (relief) money frees up $4 million of the district’s funds.
Riordan wasn’t totally on board with that idea. “If you spend the golden goose egg this year, how are you going to pay for next year unless you cut?’’
Scholz added that the board agreed to use some ESSER funds to cover the deficit last year. “We knew that we were having this problem a year ago.’’
The 2021-22 school year budget is balanced because those ESSER funds were used, Aune confirmed. For 2022-23, the board can fill the gap with ESSER funds again or make reductions — or a combination of both.
According to Riordan, if the district uses the ESSER funds again and doesn’t make any cuts, “we’ll be in double trouble the following year.’’
Addy sees having multiple campuses and heating schools that nobody is in as an issue, as well. He believes the waters will get calmer in about 1 ½ years when “more normalcy’’ returns. That will happen once the students are all situated and the unused buildings are either closed, sold or demolished, he added.
According to Aune, the budget shortfall will now be brought to the Finance Committee. Different scenarios will be presented to the board on March 14 with potential decisions coming at the March 28 board meeting.
