Electric customers may want to stay plugged in on potential electricity shortages.
Insufficient electrical generation resources in portions of the Midwest, coupled with increased demand, could lead to electricity shortfalls in some regions this summer, according to electric industry officials.
Northeastern Minnesota electric utilities say they're in good shape to meet customer energy needs.
However, as increasing numbers of baseload electrical generation facilities such as coal-fired plants are shuttered and a transition to wind and solar power continues, electricity shortfalls could occur in parts of eleven Midwest states, according to officials of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).
“The reality for the zones that do not have sufficient generation to cover their load plus the required reserves is that they will have increased risk of temporary, controlled outages to maintain system reliability,” Claire Moeller, MISO president and chief operating officer said in a news release. “From a consumer perspective, those zones may also face higher costs to procure power when it's scarce.”
Capacity shortfalls are projected in MISO's north region, according to MISO.
Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota are all within the north region.
MISO, based in Carmel, Ind., is a not-for-profit, member-based independent organization that delivers electrical power in 15 states and Manitoba.
MISO forecasts peak summer electrical demand to be 124 GW (gigawatts) within MISO territory.
At the same time, it projects 119 GW of regularly available generation within MISO.
What it means is that as the electrical grid transitions to more green energy, insufficient electrical power generation resources are expected to be available to meet peak demand this summer.
“We have anticipated challenges due to the changing energy landscape and have communicated our concerns through the Reliability Imperative (grid reliability and initiatives report),” John Bear, MISO chief executive officer said in a news release. “We have prepared for and projected resource fleet transformation, but these results underscore that more attention is required to offset the rate of acceleration. These results do not undermine our ability to meet the immediate needs of the system, but they do highlight the need for more capacity flexibility to reliably generate and manage uncertainty during this transition.”
Northeastern Minnesota power providers say they're aware of the potential shortage and along with other utilities, have held regular meetings with MISO.
“They're indicating they're seeing a tighter grid than they've seen before,” Julie Pierce, Minnesota Power vice president of Strategy and Planning said. “We are ready to serve our customers. Our resources will be available to serve our customers, but that doesn't mean other parts of the grid may need help, so we will be there to help.”
Summer temperatures in the northern region are expected to be above normal or slightly above normal, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Nationwide, it could be the ninth hottest summer on record, according to NOAA.
That could increase demand as customers run air conditioners in addition to other electricity consuming devices, Pierce said.
Closure of baseload generating facilities and increased development of green energy sources is contributing to a tightening electricity supply, she said.
Across the United States, 127 coal-fired generation plants, including 48 in 2022, are scheduled to be shuttered or converted to other fuels by 2029, according to Reuters news service.
Dozens more are slated to close or be converted between 2030 and 2048.
“The loads are up, the weather is expected to be warmer than normal and with the transformation in the grid, there's less baseload and more wind and solar,” Pierce said. “But there are days when there's no wind or solar.”
Greg Padden, Great River Energy director of strategy and operations, said Great River Energy and other electric utilities in Minnesota have sufficient generation capacity and reserves.
Yet, unforeseen circumstances can always occur, he said.
“You can never say never,” Padden said. “We all plan to be okay, but unexpected things happen with weather and outages.”
The ongoing transition to more renewable electric generation is having an impact on generation capacity, he said.
“We do think part of what you're seeing is the change in the entire generation fleet,” Padden said. “There are going to be some bumps along the road and this is one of those bumps. As we make the transition, we need to be sure we have back-up power sources like peaking plants.”
There's also energy consumption programs that help keep the grid operating efficiently, Pierce said.
Large industrial users which reduce electricity usage in times of high demand and residential customers who utilize energy-saving programs such as off-peak hot water heating, help balance supply and demand, Pierce said.
As summer arrives, electric utilities will be keeping a close eye on supply, demand, and utilizing energy saving programs with all customers.
“We're seeing lots of signals the grid is going to be tight,” Pierce said. “We're just going to have to work together and use all our tools.”
