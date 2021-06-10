Cohasset, Minn. – The heat wave Minnesota is experiencing has prompted Great River Energy, the operator of the electric transmission system in our region, to issue a maximum generation emergency event. Lake Country Power is asking its members to conserve electricity. Please cut back energy use until 10:00 p.m. today. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Energy-saving suggestions:
Postponing use of appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after 10 p.m.
Turning off lights and appliances that are not essential to health and safety.
Turning off computers and other electrical equipment when not in use.
Keeping your shades pulled and doors and windows closed during the day.
Using a microwave oven instead of a conventional electric oven or gas stove.
Setting the thermostat on your central air conditioner to 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
Supplementing air-conditioner use with ceiling fans and other fans, which create a wind-chill effect that increases air-conditioning cooling efficiency.
Taking shorter showers.
Sign up for Energy Wise® load management programs like cycled air conditioning and interruptible water heating.
As summer demand surges upward, power production and delivery costs go up.
Utility officials made the conservation appeal after all other efforts to reduce electricity demand or to increase supply were implemented. We take our responsibility to supply energy to our members very seriously, and we made this request only after exhausting all other options.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
