Here are election results from school districts in the Mesabi Tribune coverage area, obtained from the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Rock Ridge
(Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert)
Member-at-large (1 elected) — Bill Addy 3,507, Gail Baribeau 1,869, Mark A. Forte 1,797, Murray Anderson 1,205, Katherine Disterhaft 909.
Member District 1 (former Eveleth-Gilbert), elect 1 — Brandi Lautigar 2,891, Mark Krmpotich 1,598.
Member District 2 (former Virginia) — Tim Riordan 4,424.
Grand Rapids
Elect 3 — Mindy Nuhring 8,360, Pat Medure 10,369, Ben Hawkins 8,068.
Nashwauk-Keewatin
Elect 3 — Barb Kalmi 1,164, Blake Liend 1,133, Joe Dasovich 1,717.
Chisholm
Elect 3 — Danielle Randa-Sauter 1,752, Bob Rahja 1,908, Clarice Sever 1,705.
Ely
Elect 3 — Hollee Hartshorn Coombe 1,617, Thomas Omerza 2,204, Rachel Brophy 1,027, Darren Visser 1,609.
Hibbing
Elect 3 — Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin 4,982, Michael Egan 4,384, Paul Ciochetto 3,033, John Berklich 3,434, Kalee Fosso 3,145.
Nett Lake
Elect 3 — Edward Villebrun 47, Laura Ferwalt 34, write-in votes 52.
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Elect 3 — Troy M. Martinson 1,440, Lisa Kvas 1,759, Charles Bainter 1,311, Jeremy Jesch 1,266.
Mesabi East
Elect 3 — Pamela LaFrenier 2,867, Kathleen R. Undeland 3,055, Christopher Baudhuin 2,566.
St. Louis County
(Cherry, North Woods School, Northeast Range School, South Ridge School, Tower-Soudan School)
School Board Member District 1 — Patrick Christensen 1,071.
School Board Member District 4 — Chris Koivisto 1,466.
School Board Member District 6 — Chet Larson 752, Harmoni Price 705.
School Board Member District 7 —Benjamin Ellefson 329, Christine L. Taylor 340, Robert Larson 539.
Greenway Public Schools
(LaPrairie, Coleraine, Bovey, Taconite, Marble, Calumet, Pengilly, Trout Lake Township, Iron Range Township, Greenway Township, Lawrence Lake Township and Nashwauk Township)
Information not available.
