Elcor is remembered

It is estimated that across the Mesabi and Vermillion Iron Ranges over 125 towns that once existed no longer exist. Some of those towns were little more than a few shacks in the muddy earth next to a mining shaft. Others were fine villages with wooden sidewalks, a large schoolhouse, and several churches. Some lasted barely a year or two. Others lasted decades. Usually they disappeared because the nearby mine or mines emptied of high-quality ore so there was no work left for the miners. They moved on to where work was available. Sometimes, the mine owners just decided to move the houses (which the company often owned) into a bigger town, clearing the land for a future mine expansion. The impermanence of one’s community has been a difficult part of life for many Iron Rangers.
One of those towns was Elcor. Located one mile northeast of Gilbert and southwest of McKinley, it began life named “Elba” after the nearby Elba Mine. A large body of natural ore had been discovered in the area by Wilbur Merritt, one of the famous Merritt brothers, the “Seven Iron Men.” Two other mines in the area, the Roberts and the Corsica, were soon also producing, and the area grew as more miners arrived to work in these mines in the last years of the 19th Century.
Along with the Merritts, Duncan, John, and William McKinley were also successful explorers who founded a town named after themselves near their mine. After some tragic years, which included fires and financial crashes, all this land became part of the Rockefeller property.
However, by 1900 the area was growing in population as the ore was in demand. An impressive school was built partway between Elba and McKinley. As the mines grew in importance, the town of Elba was renamed. “Elcor,” it was felt, better represented the growing town and its two mines - Elba and Corsica. (Also, there was already an Elba, Minnesota, down near Winona, and the Post Office required the northern town to have a different name.)
Elcor became home to several generations of Iron Rangers. Close-knit, a place where everybody knew everybody, the town lived on in their hearts, and even in the hearts of their descendants who never lived there themselves. Elcor disappeared in 1956 when the last 35 families there were moved out to make way for mining operations which never happened.
In 1982, a reunion of over 400 former Elcor residents and their families from all over the country came to the Range to celebrate life in a town that no longer exists but is still remembered.
Peggy Nicholas Tilsen wrote the following memoir before that reunion. It was printed in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in April 1982.
Elcor! This is the first time I’ve written the name in over 25 years. I lived there all my days until marriage, except for when I worked in Milwaukee during the war, and when I went to the “U.” I wrote home to “Mom and Dad, Elcor, Minn.”! The “Mom and Dad” or sometimes even just a sketch of home, were enough for Helen Schuster, the postmistress. I didn’t need to put “Box 306” on the envelope because Helen would know where it went and who it was from. And it was Minn, not MN, in those days. And no zip, and only a three-cent stamp.
There’s been no P.O. in Elcor since about 1955 because there has been no Elcor since then. It was a mining company location and the company decided it was not economical to own the houses anymore. So they gave the people the option to buy and move off the company property the houses they were renting at the time. Within a few weeks all the houses of Elcor, and the mercantile store where the P.O. was, and the gas pumps and even the water-tank were gone. They’ve piled barricades of red rocks and dirt from the pits at each end of the road that went through the town. It had been an iron-ore road that came off the highway from the west up on a hill, past the water-tank, down around a curve past three or four houses on each side, through an intersection, past the Elcor-Merc Store on one side and six houses, including ours, on the other, to “the corner” and then north to the highway again. This was the road the school bus and the Greyhound used to come through on, to pick us up at our gate if we didn’t make it to “the corner” where they always used to stop for passengers. And that was the road we took walks or bike rides on, out to the highway, “around the loop” and back.
Well, we can’t drive down through Elcor anymore because of the barricades of rocks. The road is getting grown over. You can’t see where the ditches and sidewalks were, where the tennis courts were, where the fences were. There were fences between each lot so each family had a yard. Our yard was right across from the store and next door to Schusters on one side, where the postmistress lived with her elderly parents, and the “Yurks,” or Yurkoviches lived on the other side.
Behind our home and the neighbors there was an alley and a hayfield and beyond that the highway. And across the highway (I could see all this from my bedroom window) was a beautiful treed area we called “the woods” that went north three miles to “the old road” and then another two or three miles to Pike River and then more miles to...I really don’t know where. I went up to the woods a lot to pick flowers, play in dugouts, build shacks, and smoke Indian tobacco on the sly with the gang.
Then, sometime late in July, signs would begin to appear that it was time for a trip up to Pike River to get blueberries. We had to be very alert to the signs. Mrs. “Yurk” would be seen heading up to the woods very early one morning. She would return before noon with her apron turned up with “something” in it, or her babushka in her hand like a full bag instead of on her head where it always was otherwise. Papa would ask her as she came through her back gate and past the fence by our garden, “Any blueberries this year, Mrs.?” Our really good and generous neighbors, who gave us pork when they slaughtered their annual pig in their backyard, eggs from their chickens and potica at Christmas time, turned cool and competitive in late July.
Depending on how negative Mrs. “Yurk” was about the crop, Papa could tell if it was time for Mom and my sister and me to plan a berry-picking jaunt. If, the next day, she and her family were seen heading for the woods with pails and buckets, it was a sure sign there were ripe berries up by Pike River. Even when they came home late in the evening with all pails and buckets covered with cloths, weighing them down in stooped positions, their elbows pulled half out of their sockets, they would deny that there were any ripe berries.
“Not many. Not to bother this year,” they’d say. Or, “Just really small ones only. Real hard picking. Too small. Too much work.”
Well, we knew we had to get going early the next day if we were going to have any blueberries. The Yurks would go again and again as long as the season lasted, and still deny there was a crop! So we would get up early, pack some lunch, get out the pails and get going. Across the field, across the highway, and up the path into the woods. We figured it was about three miles to the old road and then we would start to see for ourselves if there were any berries. We would have pockets and mouths full of pin-cherries and choke-cherries by this time.
I remember one trip in particular. We were all sure we had left home early enough and made tracks quickly enough to assure a good long picking day. We hurried across the “river” - sometimes it would be a trickle or even dry and sometimes a stream, but only seldom was it really a river! - and we hikers and pickers had formed a pretty fair crossing path of rocks and boards so we could cross as easily with full pails as with empty ones. We had to walk about fifteen or twenty minutes longer to get to the best big patch.
When we reached it we spread out and started picking immediately. Bent over and picking quietly and quickly we found a bountiful crop of big beautiful blueberries. Only the plopping of berries into the bare bottom of smaller pails could be heard. Imagine our surprise though when we realized we were NOT alone. Mrs. Yurkovich stood to her full four foot ten inches and with wide sweeping waves of first one arm and then the other she greeted us, saying in her Slovenian brogue:
“Alllll dis my Maaa-ree!”
“Alllll dis my Yo-suf!”
“Alllll dis my Ann-na!”
“Alllll dis my Georg-gee!”
“Alllll dis my Peee-ter!”
“Alllll dis my Floss-ssie!”
“Alllll dis...ME!”
Her demarcation lines left little of the huge berry patch for us! But though we wavered some with surprise, we stood our ground. Mother mumbled something about the berries not belonging to anyone until they were picked and nodded at us to keep on picking. The Yurks filled their pails soon after we got there. They then began filling other smaller vessels and whatever else they had that could carry berries. (I saw my mother looking at their full pails and knew she was thinking her usual thought about how much “cleaner” we picked than they. No green berries or leaves went home in our pails!) They gathered their pails and buckets from the shady spots under the pine trees and made their way back to the path for home. I’m sure I heard Mrs. Yurk say, as she high-stepped through the berry bushes near me, “All dis my Peee-ter!”
EPILOGUE
Many years have passed since I picked berries in the woods by the Pike River, but my Mom, Mrs. Annie Nicholas, now 94 ½ years old, read this story recently for the first time. She told me that after we “kids” were married and gone, and before the houses were all moved away, some of her best memories of berry-picking are from when she and — guess who! — Mrs. Yurkovich went up to Pike River together at least once a year to pick blueberries.
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1958
November 8, 1958
The Hibbing Junior College Student Council constitution will be revised in the near future to iron out several parliamentary procedures the group is having difficulty with. Members of the constitutional revision committee are Darlene Johnson, George Wirkkula, and Bill Butler.
1960
November 7, 1960
Our area is getting some interesting and unusual attractions this year. The Icelandic Chorus sang at International Falls on October 24. There are 36 voices in the choir.
1967
January 24, 1967
Today Hibbing “basks” in the national spotlight as the coldest spot in the 49 states in the United States – 49 because Alaska is barred from the competition. The airport temperature this morning at the municipal airport was reported as 47 degrees below zero. Chisholm, of course, can take a cold bow too, since she owns part of the airport. There is many an old timer who is willing to bet his 1911 model union suit that it was a lot colder than this in the good old days.
