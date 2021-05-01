Mesabi East High School students Ashlee Tennison and Hannah Ronning add labels to trays of seedlings while classmates work in the background Friday morning in Aurora. The student-run greenhouse is used for a variety of educational programs and they will end their year with a three-day plant sale Friday, May 7 from 2:30 to 5 p.m., May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon and May 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

