Of the many white pioneers who came striding into the Mesabi in the late 1800s, not many left as interesting a written and photographic record as Edmund J. Longyear.
He was born in Grass Lake, Jackson County, Michigan, west of Ann Arbor. After a couple of years at the University of Michigan, he followed his doctor’s advice to get out of classrooms and into fresh air. He headed to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, working on building a new railroad and graduating in the first class from the Michigan Mining School at Houghton, the school which would eventually be known as the Michigan Institute of Technology.
His cousin, John Munro Longyear, was a wealthy, experienced timber and mining man in the U.P. He shared with Edmund his own investigation into the iron ore deposits of the Upper Peninsula and the possibility that northeast Minnesota also held promise for such ores. So sure of this was “Munro,” as his cousin was called, that he had purchased 16,000 acres of northeastern Minnesota land.
Edmund married Nevada Patten of Charlevoix, Michigan, in April 1890. He called her “Vade,” and while on their honeymoon he received word from his cousin that Edmund should leave at once for northeast Minnesota. Prospecting had sharply increased, aided by the just-expanded Duluth and Iron Range Railroad that took the searchers further into the interior of the Mesabi. So Edmund left his new bride with his mother at Grass Lake, Michigan, while he himself headed to Minnesota.
I will tell you right here that Edmund did go back to Michigan for his wife nine months later when the weather got so bad in December that they stopped worked for the season! And later that month Vade came with him back to Minnesota, to their first home in the village of Mesaba. It was truly a “rough and ready” existence. But wives and children were now arriving on the Range with the prospectors and the land was changing.
Edmund Longyear is credited with bringing the first diamond drill into the Mesabi when he first arrived in 1890. In a letter to his mother, he described the new tool as a “machine that will bore for a long distance into rock and bring to the surface a core from the center of the hole showing the kind of rock passed through. The cutting tool is a tubular bit, like a short piece of pipe about two inches long, whose cutting edge is set with diamonds – not the gem stones, but amorphous black diamonds called carbons, or small, imperfect diamonds not suitable for gems.” These drills are used where rock formations are too hard for other types of drills.
In Michigan he had become an expert in the use of the diamond drill. For the rest of his life, Edmund would make a living working with the variety of drills used in many types of mining.
Edmund Longyear was also a writer. He kept journals and wrote many, many letters. He also had developed a love of photography, having learned about it from his cousin John Munro. Because of his writing and photography, we have a fine record of the early years of iron ore exploration and life in those years on the Mesabi Iron Range.
He and Vade would eventually live in several different villages across the Range. They had six children, five boys and one girl. He would serve on the Hibbing School Board. His business interests would eventually take them to Duluth, the Twin Cities, and California, where he would die in 1954.
Whenever we drive across the bridge in Chisholm over Longyear Lake, I like to think about the early days of mining that were written about and photographed by Edmund Longyear.
The following are excerpts from Edmund’s book “Mesabi Pioneer – Reminiscences of Edmund J. Longyear.” It was published in 1951 by the Minnesota Historical Society Press. Sadly, it is out of print, but is available in some libraries. Keep your eyes open for a copy at garage sales, too. It is a worthwhile book to read about a true Range pioneer.
It should be explained to the layman at this point that the mining engineer refers to “iron formation,” “taconite,” and “lean ore” when he means a geological formation containing a good deal of iron but not sufficiently rich in iron content to be of value commercially – at least not without some kind of concentration process. (And, of course, that process will come along later in mid-20th Century to make the mining of taconite viable.)
In the first drillings of ours, many very rich seams of magnetite several inches thick were encountered. Magnetite, it may be explained, is one of the two most important ores of iron. It is an oxide of iron which, through the influence of heat and pressure in the earth’s crust, has been formed into a hard rock-like substance. In its pure form it is the highest grade of iron ore mined, but it usually occurs with bands of leaner iron formation and silicious rock commonly known as jasper or chert. Because of its hardness and the way it occurs, it requires a different and more expensive type of mining than the granular hematite ores of the Mesabi Range. Magnetite occurs chiefly on the eastern end of the Range and is separated from the waste material by fine grinding and magnetic extraction of the magnetite particles.
In 1890 few, if any, persons knew that iron ore existed in commercial quantities as a relatively soft, granular substance capable of being mined directly by power shovels. Nearly all prospectors, including myself, were looking for the known types of ore, that is, the hard, rock-like ores of the Vermilion Range and the hard and medium-soft ores of the Marquette and other Lake Superior ranges.
So we devoted our first efforts to exploring the magnetite on the eastern Mesabi, little suspecting the presence of the vast deposits of soft and easily recoverable hematite lying just beneath the surface a few miles farther west.
(I am reminded here that the Ojibway word “Mesabi” translates as “sleeping giant” or “big man laying down.” Others have pointed out that the Ojibway were right – there IS a giant here; it’s just that he is underground.)
Members of the Merritt family of “Seven Iron Men” fame were exploring about twenty-five miles farther west and somewhat to the south, and I heard that they were finding good soft hematite on the site of the Mountain Iron Mine. I saw a good deal of some of those sturdy, fun-loving brothers and nephews, for they attended the Sunday services in Mesaba, where I played the little organ. They were much given to dramatics and had great fun acting out a certain book, directed by the young schoolteacher, LaVerne Richardson, who also served as Methodist minister at Mesaba.
All these men were exploring and many were even test-pitting by hand, but I had the only diamond drill on the Mesabi. No great amount of exploration could be done in such a land of pre-Cambrian rocks and muskegs (also known as swamps or bogs) without more adequate transportation. To get a road built so that the Merritts could move their expected diamond drill west of Mesaba Station, the county commissioners had authorized the construction of a road from the bridge over the Embarrass River, near the site of Biwabik, to Birch Lake. This became the first segment of the famous – or shall we say notorious – Mesabi Trail, along which the Mesabi communities were strung in the next months: Merritt, Biwabik, McKinley, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Virginia, Hibbing – all developing between the time of my arrival and the summer of 1893. I can truthfully say that I have seen the Mesabi Range develop from rocks and muskegs into a land of scores of communities constituting one of the most industrialized sections of Minnesota.
Near Mesaba was the solitary sawmill of the region, Williston and Charnley’s, which was logging off the northeastern part of the township and shipping its lumber to the Duluth and Iron Range Railroad over a spur track. From this mill Fred Mitchell, my assistant, and I got lumber for our new frame homes, the first regular family habitations on the Mesabi. We got the use of a handcar and pushed it, loaded with our lumber, to the sites of our houses. With the enthusiasm for “kodaking” which I had caught from Cousin Munro, I photographed early and late, not only the exterior of the Longyear “mansion,” but also its interior, especially the corner called my “office.”
Fred Burrall, a young nephew of Munro’s wife, had joined me in his sixteenth year on my first summer’s exploration in the northern peninsula of Michigan. Now, on June 20, 1890, I wrote to my superiors that Fred was with me in Minnesota, working on the drill.
It is Fred who refreshes my memory, sixty years later, about a little jaunt we made at that time, when our work at Mesaba ended. As the Longyear Mesaba Land and Iron Company owned eighty acres near Iron Lake, on the extreme eastern end of the Mesabi, we decided to explore there with the B drill. Before moving the equipment, however, a few of us, including Fred, made a preliminary survey, a trip of about thirty miles from Mesaba Station.
Fred still shudders at the recollection of that expedition: “The hardest pack trip of my experience,” are his words; and they mean more than if uttered by a man of little experience in roughing it. For Fred later took many pack trips in his engineering life in Alaska, Mexico, Spitzbergen, and other lands.
To begin our misery, the weather was as hot as Minnesota can be in July. Next, it either rained or was overcast for a solid week, so we could not take observations with our solar compass; and the other instruments could not be used because of magnetic attraction in the iron formation. So we lolled around camp, idly trying to keep from being utterly bored. Iron Lake at that time was full of fish, and its shores held the biggest and finest blueberries I have ever found, and in great quantities. Fish and blueberries became our diet, therefore, eking out our rapidly diminishing provisions for a journey unexpectedly prolonged by several days beyond our calculations.
Our survey trip did reveal indications of good ore near Iron Lake, which encouraged us so much that we moved our camp and built a new log one on that lake.
