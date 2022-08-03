Northshore Mining Co.'s unemployed miners would receive 26 weeks of additional unemployment benefits under a draft bill crafted by Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls.
“I drafted it just in case there's a special session,” Ecklund said. “I wanted to let the people at Northshore know that I'm keeping them front and center.”
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc, Northshore Mining Co. owner, in May idled its Peter Mitchell mine in Babbitt and taconite processing plant in Silver Bay.
Initially, the facility was said to be idle until at least fall.
Cleveland-Cliffs then extended the idling until at least April 2023.
The initial unemployment benefits for laid off workers at Northshore are due to expire in early November.
However, a 26-week extension would allow workers to receive benefits into the spring.
Ecklund's draft bill would also cover employees who work for an employer which provides goods and services to an iron mining industry employer if the applicant was laid off due to the cessation or substantial reduction of operations of an iron mining industry employer.
Historically, extended unemployment benefits have been approved by the Minnesota Legislature during other extended taconite mining idlings.
About 580 are employed at Northshore including about 430 hourly and 150 salaried workers.
Many Northshore workers live on the eastern Iron Range.
The 2022 legislative session ended with billions of dollars in unfinished business.
State lawmakers did agree on a $2.7 billion repayment into Minnesota's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.
The fund had been drained during the pandemic and the state owed the federal government about $1.4 billion.
Whether a special session will be called before the 2023 session opens to consider the unemployment extension and other issues, remains to be seen.
All state legislators are up for election this year.
Ecklund said a bi-partisan group of Iron Range legislators would likely sign onto his bill if a special session is called.
Northshore's mine and processing plant are in Ecklund's district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.