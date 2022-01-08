VIRGINIA — A brief power outage at the Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital early Friday morning did not affect patient safety, according to the administration.
The hospital lost its main power source around 4 a.m., affecting portions of the facility, but alternate power via two backup generators kicked in right away, said Sam Stone, Essentia Health-Virginia administrator. Power was restored at about 7:30 a.m.
“We prepare for these situations,” Stone said. “At no point was our patients’ safety at risk.”
The outage, stemming from an issue with a transformer, mostly affected lighting in roughly half the building, including some inpatient rooms and surgery. Heating, which is powered by a different source, was never lost, he said.
Morning surgeries were rescheduled and EMS was notified to divert patients to other facilities until 10 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” Stone said. Only one patient was transferred to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, he said.
All patients and families were notified of the situation. The clinic and emergency department were not affected by the outage.
The response to the outage internally and from “our partners” was “remarkable,” Stone said.
Parsons Electric Town and Country of Virginia, Ziegler CAT and Minnesota Power assisted until Virginia city power was restored. “Everyone came at the drop of a dime,” Stone said.
Emergency backup power worked as intended, he noted. The hospital has two generators. “We installed a new one last year.”
The situation was handled quickly, calmly and professionally, Stone said, adding that “the safety and wellbeing of patients” is always top priority.
