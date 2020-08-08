It is an amazing story, the early days of exploration by Europeans in this land of “the sleeping giant.” As the great Mesabi Iron Range began to give up the rich ore, life was quite an adventure. So many of the items taken for granted in our time just didn’t exist in those years. Yet the early explorers and miners persisted.
Because of the slowdown in the industry these days, due to the effect on the economy caused by COVID-19, there aren’t the typical number of Great Lakes freighters coming and going. People miss those ships, because seeing one making its way in or out of the harbors is a fascinating scene. Even just standing next to the floating museum of the William A. Irvin, permanently docked in Duluth, is almost guaranteed to create awe within us for those who build and sail such ships. The ships that carry the Mesabi ore out to the world are an important part of the Iron Range story.
One of the books about the early days of mining is “Vein of Iron – The Pickands Mather Story” by Walter Havighurst. Published in 1958, it is out of print but can be sometimes found in libraries or used bookstores. The narrative quality of Havighurst’s writing brings to life the story of the development of the iron ore industry, both on land and on the Great Lakes. The following stories come from this book.
The Mesabi developed with giant strides: one mine in 1892, nine in 1893, eleven in 1894. In 1895, with production approaching three million tons, it surpassed the older ranges in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. By 1905 it was outshipping all the other ranges combined. In 1910 more than a hundred mines produced nearly thirty million tons of ore, and the Mesabi was a world’s wonder. Railroads fanned up to the Mesabi Range from Duluth, with ore trains night and day carrying the red, brown, and yellow hematite to half-mile-long loading docks in the Duluth-Superior harbor.
It seemed to have happened overnight. Duluth in 1892 was the most excited city in America. Men milled through the lobby of the Spaulding Hotel, buying and selling mining stock, spreading reports and rumors, crowding around bearded explorers just in from the Mesabi, their boots splashed with the red and purple of the test pits. Another jam of men filled the land office, entering quarter sections on homestead claims, buying whole tracts of land that the Sioux and Chippewa had lived on for generations.
In those woods and swamps a hundred miles north of Duluth, men were hacking into thickets and throwing up shanties to make the required “improvements.” Canadians, declaring intended citizenship, were locating “farms” of rock and pine lands, to be soon sold to the lumber and mining companies. Timber cruisers were even claiming settler’s rights in tracts of muskeg. In many a desolate quarter section a man knee-deep in water lettered with a charred stick on a blazed cedar tree “HOMESTEAD.”
There were hundreds of tales of men and fortune in the Mesabi wilderness. Some have been told and retold; others lie forgotten in the dusty land-office records of Duluth and Washington. Some men made fortunes and more men missed them, by a turn of chance or guesswork. A few stumbled into wealth and more stumbled out of it.
In 1891, the Mahoning Mine location was stumpland, with a gang of men under R.B. Dear stripping overburden with shovels and wheelbarrows; this was the beginning of the famous Winston-Dear Company, contract strippers. The Dear children played over the future mighty Mahoning Mine and hiked through virgin timber to fish and swim in Carson Lake. For a year they went to a one-room school; then its site was carried off to Ohio steel mills.
James Jopling, a young Englishman who learned about mining in Marquette, Michigan, came to the Mesabi with his friend C.R. Van Hise of the United States Geological Survey. To reach an exploration camp twenty miles west of the new town of Hibbing he had to ride over a muddy forest trail. Five miles out of Hibbing he came to a team of drowned horses in a mudhole. When the mud reached his saddle skirts and it began to rain, he turned back. At Hibbing’s sprawling camp, two cruisers offered to show him a wonderful deposit of ore. For a week they toiled through dense country in an early snowfall, and found no ore. Forest fires had destroyed the cruisers’ landmarks.
Morris Thomas of Duluth bought for pine timber the lands which would comprise the Fayal, Spruce, and Adams mines. He sold the timber rights to Murphy, Dorr, and Flynn, a major timber company of Michigan, insisting that they take the land as well as the timber. The lumbermen objected; like Thomas, they were adverse to the taxes they would have to pay for being landowners. The deal waited while Thomas looked for other buyers. Finally the Michigan men took the timber and the land – which would have made Thomas one of the most wealthy men in America.
Wright and Davis, lumbermen from the lower peninsula of Michigan, bought 25,000 acres well situated on the Mesabi iron formation. But they had overextended themselves with other timberlands. In the depression of 1894 they tried to sell their Mesabi tract for $75,000. There was no market for it, so they reluctantly held on to their tract. Ten years later, James J. Hill bought the tract for four million dollars.
By the first years of the Twentieth Century, men streamed into the new Mesabi towns and cities. Pickands Mather and Company, (an iron-mining firm with its properties on the older ranges) moved office men, mine captains, shift bosses, and foremen from the Michigan mines. Laborers came by boatloads and trainloads. Cleveland, with a large Slovenian population, sent thousands of Slovenes to the Mesabi. Pittsburgh sent thousands of Croatians. Bloomer-trousered Serbians and earringed Montenegrins arrived straight from the Old World, with the soil of their native land still on their boots. They marched into the pits or climbed down into the mine shafts singing their folk songs and loaded hematite for the furnaces of the Lower Lakes. Scandinavians trooped in from the logging camps. They quickly became expert with diamond and churn drills. Every mining location had Italians and Finns, as well. Some also had Turks and Syrians. The humanity in the mines was as varied as the pit walls; it was a strong bright life-stream of many characters and temperaments. A dozen or more languages could be heard in a single mine.
New capacity for all of this ore to travel the Great Lakes was not as simple as a set of blueprints on a drawing board. It was won by trial and error, by restless experiment, and unrelenting effort. It was accompanied by the thunder of cargo into cavernous holds, by the creak of bulkheads, and the strain of keel plates. Behind a modern fleet of ships are years of strenuous evolution.
Change was the word for the 1890’s on the Lakes. A thousand sailing vessels whitened the shipping lanes with their broad sails and made a leafless forest in the harbors. These were wooden ships, many of them built specifically for the ore trade, but the trade had outgrown them. At the end of the 19th Century, the graceful barkentines and schooners were carrying lumber, posts, pulpwood, tanbark, potatoes, apples, barrels filled with whiskey, pork, and flour. Then, sliding down the ways came the new steel freighters, powered with steam engines, running a steady schedule between the ports of Lake Superior and the growing cities down below. This was part of the evolution of the age of steel. Iron ore produced steel ships to carry more ore to the undying fires of the blast furnaces.
With the new speed and efficiency of the trade, the old Lakes lore was fading. In their “watch and watch” – six hours on deck and six below - seamen from salt water talked of Liverpool and Hamburg, of Marseilles, Singapore, and Buenos Aires. But they forgot the old Lakes legends - of giant whales in Lake Huron and mysterious wrecks off Thunder Bay and caverns in the floor of Lake Superior where deep currents carried the bodies of lost sailors. Stories of floating islands and inverted, shifting capes – the effect of mirages and drifting fog banks on Lake Superior – had no place on vessels that steamed on schedule, independent of wind and weather. There was no more use for captain and halyard chanteys, except when a couple of sailors hoisting stores aboard by block and tackle might briefly break into “A-way, you Rio, Heave away for Rio!” The old sailing-ship races, with a broom lashed to the winner’s masthead, were forgotten when the steamers churned steadily toward the Soo.
Change from sail to steam was a change from personal ownership to company operation. Often a schooner’s captain was part owner, and his friends owned the rest of the vessel. Steamships, however, meant investment on a new scale, and the larger investment required skilled management and coordinated operation. There was a significant change in vessel names – from the poetic Wanderer, Polaris, and Hesperides to the workday Charles W. Wetmore, Joseph L. Colby, and Colgate Hoyt, the names of the corporation men.
Consolidation came to the carriers as it had come to the mines. No ship captain could command the capital to build new dock facilities and to launch a fleet of steel freighters. To keep the mountains of ore moving down the Lakes required the resources of strong organizations. The end of Nineteenth Century saw more such consolidations and the steel companies owning their own ships. A new world of industry was arriving fast.
•••
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1954
May 6, 1954
More than 300 new homes for workers are being constructed at Silver Bay, the 100 million dollar taconite community taking shape on Lake Superior’s North Shore.
1955
August 16, 1955
Schools of District 39,which includes communities of Iron, Wolf, and Clinton Township, will be open for classes Sept. 7. A Teachers’ Meeting will be conducted Sept. 6. Pupils will attend the Eveleth Schools. They will be transported by bus.
1961
August 30, 1961
Two engineers from Rourkela, India, are studying mining operations in Minnesota. They are presently working with the M.A. Hanna Company. For both men, this is their first trip to the United States. They describe Minnesota’s weather as “beautiful,” but would like to see some snow.
1970
July 23, 1970
Officials of the Gamble Development Company were in Hibbing this morning for ground-breaking ceremonies on the Mesabi Mall, an enclosed shopping center to be built at Highway 169 and 37th Street. Community leaders joined in the ceremony, as did Ryan Construction of Hibbing, general contractor of the project.
1972
April 27, 1972
Hibbing Rotarians at their meeting today heard an address by Mr. Clune on the proposed State Highway Police and decided to pass a resolution favoring the proposition.
