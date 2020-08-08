This picture from 1902 shows the early days of the Mahoning Mine. It is often referred to as the “Mighty Mahoning,” and for good reason. Opened in 1895, it was the first open pit mine in the Hibbing area. The hematite was of such a high-grade, it made it very easy to smelt in the furnaces out East. It kept producing and producing that quality ore for more than 40 years! Eventually, the Mahoning and Hull-Rust Mines ran together (along with about 30 other underground and open pit mines) to form the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine we know today.