E-G students bring back Memorial Day program

EVELETH —The Eveleth-Gilbert National Honor Society's Memorial Day program has been a tradition for more than two decades. After a two-year cancellation because of the pandemic, the program is back at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Eveleth gymnasium, and the public is cordially invited.
The program will begin with posting of the colors by Mesaba Range Post 1172, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Auxiliary of Eveleth and by George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 and Auxiliary of Gilbert.
The Eveleth-Gilbert High School Band will perform the “Armed Forces Salute," which includes excerpts from the official songs of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Audience members are invited to stand when the appropriate song is played.
Law enforcement, firefighters and emergency personnel will also be recognized. Members of the Honor Society will be distributing the traditional VFW Buddy Poppies to the audience. The Eveleth-Gilbert High School choir will perform.
The program includes readings by members of the Honor Society as well as musical selections. The program will conclude with a rifle salute, the sounding of "Taps" and closing remarks.
The Honor Society invites all to come and honor those who have served or are presently serving in the United States armed force — and to remember especially those who have given their lives in war.
The program is free of charge. Faculty member Kevin Burritt is the Honor Society advisor.
