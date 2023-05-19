Dylan Day

A wall and park area celebrating the legacy of Hibbing native Bob Dylan was dedicated October 16, 2021 at the Hibbing High School. The sculpture features his Nobel Prize, Lyrics from his songs and a bronze chair to invite people to sit, create and play music. A day-long Dylan celebration is planned for this Sunday in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—A day-long event filled with stories, music, food and fun is being planned to honor legendary songwriter Bob Dylan in his hometown on Sunday, May 21.

Robert Zimmerman, a 1959 Hibbing High School Alumni, later known as Bob Dylan who along with being an accomplished musician, singer, songwriter, artist, sculptor, and metal worker, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, rounding out more than six decades of numerous prestigious accolades.

