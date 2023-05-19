HIBBING—A day-long event filled with stories, music, food and fun is being planned to honor legendary songwriter Bob Dylan in his hometown on Sunday, May 21.
Robert Zimmerman, a 1959 Hibbing High School Alumni, later known as Bob Dylan who along with being an accomplished musician, singer, songwriter, artist, sculptor, and metal worker, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, rounding out more than six decades of numerous prestigious accolades.
Molly Johnsrud, Secretary for the Hibbing Dylan Project said the group was contacted by organizers of the Duluth Dylan Fest about having an event in Hibbing this year.
Dylan Day in Hibbing, as it’s called on a poster promoting the event, begins at 11:30 a.m. on May 21, at Sammy’s Pizza, where local historians Joe and Mary Keyes will be sharing hometown stories of Zimmerman. Lunch will be available to purchase.
At 1 p.m. Sunday there is a tour of historic Hibbing High School where the Bob Dylan Tribute can be found. Mary Keyes said after spending some time at the tribute, taking pictures, and a presentation on how the tribute was constructed and the volunteers who made it possible, a tour of the school will follow and will focus on Dylan’s connection to the school. There is no charge for the tour but tips are accepted.
The Bob Dylan Tribute was constructed along Bob Dylan Drive, the Seventh Avenue East side of Hibbing High School in 2021.
“It features a bronze chair, set against a steel backdrop etched with lyrics from Bob Dylan’s songs,” as described on the Hibbing Dylan Project website. “The street side of the wall was constructed of the same brick and stone as the high school and complements the building’s architecture.
The bronze chair sits in the plaza’s center and faces the school as an open invitation for students to dream, wonder and aspire to carry on the tradition Dylan started in Hibbing. Eventually, someone will have to fill that chair—who will carry on Dylan’s legacy? This tribute also serves as a small open-air stage and amphitheater for students and teachers to utilize. Hibbing Dylan Project’s intention is to create an educational space for poetry readings, speeches, and choir and band performances.”
“We are hoping the people enjoy it and have a good time,” Mary said.
A lawn concert featuring Gene LaFond and Amy Grillo at 2:30 p.m. on the lawn of Dylan’s childhood home, 2425 Bob Dylan Drive with refreshments provided by the Hibbing Dylan Project.
Johnsrud said the Hibbing Dylan Day is the second such celebration in recent years, with the first being in 2021 when the tribute was unveiled.
“Everyone wants to be at the high school and it evolved into a nice day that’s free—hopefully the weather will cooperate,” Johnsrud said. “We’ll have cupcakes and water to celebrate his 82nd birthday.”
Johnsrud noted the birthday celebration in Hibbing is a little earlier. Dylan’s actual birthday is May 24, when the Duluth Dylan Fest is planning a celebration at his childhood home in Duluth.
Bill Pagel is involved with the Dylan Project and owns the Dylan Houses in Duluth and Hibbing.
“He’s happy to allow use of the lawn as part of the Hibbing Dylan Day,” Johnsrud said.
The Hibbing Dylan Project plans to have Dylan Project posters, tumblers and stickers available to purchase at the celebration.
Grillo said she and LaFond are looking forward to playing on the lawn of Dylan’s childhood home, and are hoping to “do it up right, and have some fun.”
“We do a lot of Dylan because it’s tough to beat him for songs,” Grillo said.
SoHo Arts at 2310 1st Ave. is featuring Dylan-inspired art from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Mary said she and Joe conduct tours of Hibbing and attractions such as Historic North Hibbing, Hibbing High School and the Hull Rust Mine View, and were active with Dylan Days from 2005 to 2015 when the Zimmy’s Restaurant was open.
“After Zimmy’s closed the Hibbing Dylan Days ceased to exist so we have been very supportive of Duluth’s Dylan Fest,” Mary said. “So, when they asked to bring people up whether it be a busload, or individuals (as is the case this year)—we’ll do whatever we can.”
Dylan’s Hibbing connections go beyond his childhood home and Hibbing High School.
“We tell about when Bob met his high school girlfriend Echo—they were high school sweethearts,” Mary said. “Movie theaters in town were owned by his uncles, his mother grew up in Hibbing, so they had a lot of relatives. His bar mitzvah was held at the Androy.”
Mary talked about the role tourism, including events such as Dylan Day play in the local economy.
“We call it new money,” Mary said. “It’s great that people support local businesses, and isn’t it nice having people spend money from the outside benefitting hotels, restaurants and businesses.”
To RSVP for the Dylan Day in Hibbing, you can go online to duluthdyanfest.com and scroll down to the reservation link for Sunday, May 21. The full schedule for the Duluth Dylan Festival can also be found on the website.
Sunrise Dylan Jam to benefit Angel Fund
A group of local musicians are being featured in the Sunrise Dylan Jam from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Sunrise Bakery 2601 First Avenue in Hibbing.
Grillo is one of the organizers for the event, now in its third year.
“Each of the musicians will play two originals and two Dylan songs,” Grillo said.
The lineup for the event includes: Grillo and LaFond, Tom and Becky Fricheck, Kim Nagler, Megan Reynolds, Steve Solkela, Thor Lessman, Karl Sundquist, Dan Boyer and Sharon Rowbottom, Toby Infrantazo, Robert Wonderlich, and Mya Petroskey.
There is no admission charge. Donations are being accepted for the Angel Fund, a nonprofit that raises money to help out cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota.
More information on Angel Fund is available on its website at angelfundrange.org.
